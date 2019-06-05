28 Captions For Beach Umbrella Pics, Because You're Feelin' Shady This Summer

If you asked me what some of my favorite summer memories are, I'd likely talk about my family vacations spent on the East Coast. Growing up, my parents would rent a cottage that was decorated with seashells, starfish, and bottles of sand. It was located in the dreamiest town, and had a cozy patio where you could watch the sunset and rinse off your feet after a particularly sandy day. Together, we'd ride bikes, eat s'mores, and do puzzles. It was total bliss. The only thing that was missing was some captions for beach umbrella pics, and posting the glowing selfies we took on social media.

Sure, at that time, social media was incredibly different. There was no such thing as the best preset packs for the season, hashtags, or creating stories for your followers. You could drink a freshly-made fruit smoothie without feeling obligated to take pictures of it first, and rarely thought about things like having a consistent feed or posting at the busiest time of the day. Some would argue that it was a much simpler time. Others would say that social media has grown in the most beautiful way, and given us an outlet to express ourselves and document our lives.

Now, when you go on vacations or chill on the beach with your best friends, you make sure to fill your camera roll and the hit the "share" button at least once. You take pictures of the ocean waves, the surfers that are diving into the rip curls, and your snack spread. (Is that chips and guacamole that I see?) Most importantly, you take pictures with your beach umbrella to show your followers that you're feelin' a little shady this summer.

Let me ask you a question: Do you have some captions for those colorful snaps that are dominating your camera roll? If not, then it's your lucky day. Because, I gathered up some captions that you'll totally love — to the edge of the ocean and back.

1. "The more beach umbrellas the merrier."

2. "I've got all the heart eyes for this beach umbrella."

3. "The beach is calling, so I must go."

4. "I love you to our beach umbrella and back."

5. "If you need me, you can call me on my shellphone."

6. "Feelin' a little shady this summer."

7. "One sun beam at a time."

8. "The more you glow, the more others glow back."

9. "Good vibes happen near the tides."

10. "All she does is beach, beach, beach."

11. "Stay in your beach magic, babe."

12. "Peace, love, and lounging under a beach umbrella."

13. "Life is a sea of vibrant color. Jump in." — A.D. Posey

14. "When in doubt, chill out."

15. "Trading the skyscrapers for some beach umbrellas."

16. "Glowing with the flow."

17. "Girls just wanna take selfies at the beach."

18. "Find me amongst the beach umbrellas and palm trees."

19. "Beach umbrella up. Sunnies on. Notifications off."

20. "Excuse me, I have to chill with my beach umbrella."

21. "Easy, breezy, and beachy."

22. "May all your days be filled with beach umbrellas."

23. "The best memories are made under a beach umbrella."

24. "Let the ocean worry about being blue." — Alabama Shakes, "Hang Loose"

25. "Live by the sun, love by the moon."

26. "This is my happy place."

27. "Beach more, worry less."

28. "Just beachy. How about you?"

Somewhere in the boxes in my basement, I probably have photo albums filled with those beach umbrella pics from so long ago. In those pics, I'm probably throwing some shade at the camera and wearing sunglasses that are bright pink. I'm probably splashing in the waves, or chilling on my towel with a slice of watermelon in my hands.

It's pretty unbelievable how quickly the time goes by, huh? It feels like yesterday we were wearing oversized sweaters and dreaming about the sunniest season of the year. But — just like that — it's time to fill your camera roll again with glowing selfies, ocean waves, and pics that show you in your happy place. Do me a favor and take it one sun beam at a time, OK? And get your shade on on social media.