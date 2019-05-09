25 Wave Quotes For Instagram & Posting Your Salty Selfies On Social Media

The first day of summer is around the corner, but that hasn't stopped you and your besties from soaking up the sunshine and saltwater air. On weeknights, you've all been hopping in your cars and driving to the shore with snacks and a stereo in-hand. You've been laying out a blanket, watching the sky illuminate the sand, and having long talks while everything around you turns a vibrant shade of pink. It's been downright dreamy, and the heart-to-hearts you've had over pizza and this little version of paradise, well, you wouldn't trade them for the world. Now you're seeking out wave quotes for Instagram so that you can post your salty (and sweet) selfies and memories on social media. It's #necessary.

Truth be told, some people would wait until the temperature rises over 70 degrees to adventure down to the waves. But, you know that there's a lot of beauty in wandering to the sea or wherever the WiFi is weak 365 days out of the year. The ocean has this way of putting your adulting struggles and responsibilities into perspective, and dipping your toes amongst the seashells reminds you to never let negativity tide you down. The lessons you can take away from the experience are endless, and probably one of the main reasons why you keep coming back to be with the surf and sand.

Other than the lessons, though, you love running along the waves with your besties and laughing until your cheeks hurt. You love taking your surfboard out, and snapping radiant pictures of the rip curls, too. Let me give you some quotes that you can use as captions for those pics, or in your Instagram bio. That way, all you have to do is hit "share."

1. "Life's a beach, find your wave."

2. "If there's a will, there's a wave."

3. "Home is where the waves are."

4. "Let's dip our toes in the ocean."

5. "Mermaids make waves, not ripples."

6. "You can't stop the waves, but you can learn to surf." — Jon Kabat-Zinn

7. "Catch you on the next wave."

8. "Don't worry if you're making waves simply by being yourself. The moon does it all the time." — Scott Stabile

9. "What if the waves get bigger, to make you stronger?"

10. "Dance with the waves, move with the sea. Let the rhythm of the water set your soul free." — Christy Ann Martine

11. "Let the ocean worry about being blue." — Alabama Shakes, "Hang Loose"

12. "The waves are calling, so I need to go."

13. "She's got oceans tucked away in her hair, poems swim under her skin." — Sanober Khan

14. "You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop." — Rumi

15. "As endless as the ocean, as timeless as the tides."

16. "Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

17. "Just like the ocean always in love with the moon." — Jeff Buckley, "Opened Once"

18. "I always like to say hello to the sea, because no matter what, it will wave back to me."

19. "Smell the sea and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly." — Van Morrison, "Into the Mystic"

20. "All she does is beach, beach, beach."

21. "You and me, and the sea."

22. "The ocean is full of untamed magic."

23. "Go where the WiFi is weak and the waves are strong."

24. "I'll have a side of waves with my morning coffee."

25. "Keep your spirit salty like the waves."

Did you find a few quotes that you can use on your particularly salty selfies and memories? Sweet! I can't wait to see your complete posts on Instagram. I know that the pics will probably feature the waves, or you watching the sunset with your besties. Your other followers will see them and think, "Wow, I need to go the beach ASAP," and rush down to the water before the first day of summer, too.