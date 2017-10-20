Riverdale is officially back for its fifth season. The CW series introduced viewers to characters Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, and Cheryl Blossom back in Season 1, when they were just sophomores in high school. Now that the crew is graduating in Season 5, it’s prime time to reflect on all the past drama, romance, and mystery, and celebrate the series on your feed. In fact, you can channel your favorite Riverdale characters with your own squad pics. When you’re ready to post, pair them with these Riverdale quotes for Instagram.
Riverdale's first season, which aired in Jan. 2017, started with the tragic death of student Jason Blossom. From there, fans have witnessed way more than just a murder mystery. Fast forward to Season 5, and fans are likely wondering what the future holds for Archie and the crew. TBH, you’ve never really known what’s going to happen in this series. But, you do know the current season will be filled with lots of adventure. So, enjoy the anticipation by snapping a few pics with your besties that celebrate Archie and his friends, then pair them with some Riverdale quotes for Instagram.
Get creative and take a picture the next time you and your roomies put a puzzle together or play a mystery game. Pair it with one of Betty’s quotes, such as, "I learned that from the Nancy Drew detective handbook.” Or, the next time you get dressed up for a night in with your housemates and homemade mocktails, take a group mirror selfie and caption it with Cheryl’s line, “I need girls with fire on my squad."
Face it: You might have just as much fun and drama going on in your life as the Riverdale squad does. So, get ready to snap away and post some new content with these 27 Riverdale quotes for Instagram.
1. "In case you haven't noticed, I'm weird. I'm a weirdo." — Jughead
2. "I need girls with fire on my squad." — Cheryl
3. "I can’t give you the answer you want.” — Archie
4. "If the Manolo Blahnik fits." — Veronica
5. "I learned that from the Nancy Drew detective handbook.” — Betty
6. "This is fun girl talk.” — Betty
7. "Sardonic humor is just my way of relating to the world." — Jughead
8. "Color me impressed.” — Cheryl
9. "I’m asking you now, right now, if you love me, Archie, or even like me?” — Betty
10. "Sorry to interrupt the sad breakfast club." — Cheryl
11. "Listen up fives, a 10 is speaking!" — Cheryl
12. "So I guess tonight is a win for the good guys.” — Betty
13. "I don't follow the rules. I make them. And when necessary, I break them." — Veronica
14. "You're so much stronger than all of the white noise." — Jughead
15. "You wanted fire? Sorry, Cheryl Bombshell, my specialty is ice." — Veronica
16. "Betty and I come as a matching set. You want one, you take us both." — Veronica
17. "I don't fit in. And I don't wanna fit in." — Jughead
18. "I'm in the mood for chaos." — Cheryl
19. "Just kind of hoping it means I'll always be close to him, no matter what." — Jughead
20. "Don't underestimate her. And don't bet against her." — Archie
21. "Can't we just liberate ourselves from the tired dichotomy of jock, artist. Can't we, in this post-James Franco world, be all things at once?" — Veronica
22. "If you breathe, it's because I give you air." — Cheryl
23. "I've changed. Everything's changed. This summer..." — Archie
24. "To be discussed... over many burgers... and many days." — Jughead
25. "As hot and smart as you are you should be the Queen Bey of this drab hive." — Veronica
26. “You may be a stock character from a 90s teen movie but I’m not.” — Veronica
27. "Be the Jay to my Bey?" — Veronica
