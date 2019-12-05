Oh, the weather outside is... snowy AF. While you can always stay inside when it's snowing and sip hot cocoa by the fire, it's a lot more fun to head outside with your SO or besties. Whether you're sledding, ice skating, or heading up the mountain in the ski lift, you'll be tempted to snap pics of the festivities. You'll be able to post those snapshots right away with any of the clever snow Instagram captions on this list.

There really is so — or shall I say snow — much you can do when there's a fresh batch of snow on the ground. It's the perfect chance to take a romantic stroll through the park in your favorite snow boots with bae, or have a fun afternoon building snowmen with your BFFs. The possibilities are endless, and now your options of witty captions can be as well.

When you finally get back home, warm up, and start scrolling through your camera roll, you'll want to post the most Instagram-worthy ones ASAP. Luckily, you'll have this list of 27 clever snow captions to make it quick and easy. That way, you can get right back to enjoying the snowy views from your window.

Shutterstock

1. "This is what I like to call hot chocolate weather."

2. "So this is what they meant when they said, 'Walking in a winter wonderland.'"

3. "Oh, the weather outside is weather." — Forgetting Sarah Marshall

4. "Always snow much fun with this crew."

5. "There's snow place like home."

6. "Got snow?"

7. "Sometimes you have to sacrifice your pants getting wet for something as beautiful as a snow angel."

8. "When your pants get wet, it's snow laughing matter."

9. "There's snowbody I'd rather spend the day with than you."

10. "Paradise doesn't always have to be tropical."

11. "I smell snow." — Gilmore Girls

12. "Flakes, flurries, swirls, crystals — whatever form it comes in, I'll take it." — Gilmore Girls

13. "Mother Nature's so cold, she needed a blanket as well."

Shutterstock

14. "Sometimes my favorite winter activity is going back inside and putting on my PJs."

15. "If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard."

16. "Bosses be like, 'You still coming to work, right?'"

17. "This peppermint hot chocolate is snow joke."

18. "Snow happens weather you like it or not."

19. "Me everyday: Slay. Me in December: Sleigh."

20. "Not only is this sweater weather, but it's boots, scarves, mittens, hats, and extra pants weather."

21. "Current status: Wishing I lived on a snowflake."

22. "Someone really listened when they said, 'Let it snow.'"

23. "Snow: Coming to a street near you."

24. "We've got snow way out."

25. "The winter dilemma: I have such a cute outfit on under this jacket, but I'm too cold to show it off."

26. "I've got snowflakes on my mind."

27. "The cold never bothered me anyway." — Frozen