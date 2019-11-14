26 Captions For Ice Skating With Your Partner That Are Clever & Cute

This winter, you want to go on the most adorable winter dates with your bae. You may want to see the tree in Rockefeller Center in real life, or go to the local rink with your love. Before you put on your skates and gracefully slide around the ice, though, you need a few captions for ice skating with your partner.

That way, when you're having a skate time, you don't have to stop at the wall and pull out your phone. Your hands can stay cozy in your mittens or interlocked with your love's, and you can focus your energy on doing tricks instead of finding the right pun on the Internet. When you decide to call it quits for the night, you can happily enjoy a warm cup of cocoa at your apartment, and not have pressing questions like, "What should I post on Instagram?" and "Is this caption cute enough?" on your mind.

You'll already have some sweet words written down. The best part? They'll capture how you felt when you slipped and your SO caught your fall, or how romantic it is to skate with your soulmate when it's gently snowing outside. They'll give your followers a good giggle while they sit on the couch or go on their own adventures, and maybe inspire them want to take their partner on an ice skating date, too.

Shutterstock

1. "But first, let's go ice skating."

2. "Those winter days."

3. "It's never too cold to go ice skating."

4. "Ice skating in a winter wonderland."

5. "'Tis the season to go ice skating with bae."

6. "Snow place like the ice skating rink."

7. "Fell a lot, but still had fun."

8. "Falling all over the ice for you, babe."

9. "The cutest skater in the whole rink."

10. "I like it when you ice skate. It's cute."

11. "The one where they go ice skating together."

12. "Here for the hot cocoa and winter kisses."

13. "Thanks for catching me when I fall."

Shutterstock

14. "Couples who ice skate together, stay together."

15. "Just your average skate date."

16. "I'll stop the world and melt with you." — Modern English, "I Melt With You"

17. "Taking our ice skating skills to the Olympics."

18. "If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard."

19. "My ice skating buddy for life."

20. "Oh what fun it is to go ice skating with you."

21. "Date nights in December."

22. "When in doubt, chill out."

23. "Love you to the ice rink and back."

24. "We're always up to snow good."

25. "All they do is skate, skate, skate."

26. "Have an ice (skating) day."