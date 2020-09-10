Honestly, is there anything better than sharing a pitcher of sangria, a bottle of sparkling rosé, or a couple of craft brews with your one and only? Regardless of where you are or what you're drinking, there's just something special about uncorking and unwinding together simultaneously. Naturally, you may want to snap a pic if you and your boo look especially cute or your cocktail is particularly Insta-worthy — and if you do, the following Instagram captions for drinks with your partner should come in handy.

Which caption you choose will depend on the situation as well as what kind of tone you're going for. That said, you can personalize many of these by inserting whatever your beverage of choice is — a hard seltzer, a habanero margarita, or anything in between. Remember: the point is to give your followers a glimpse at the fun you and your boo have when you're together, so it's best not to overthink what you write. Because more often than not, the pic will speak for itself.

With that in mind, make a toast, take a sip, and snap away. Whether you're hitting up a trendy new tiki bar or just having a casual happy hour at home, these captions are just plain perfect for drink dates with your partner in crime (and wine).

AleksandarGeorgiev/E+/Getty Images

1. You're sweeter than moscato.

2. I could drink a case of you.

3. Find someone who looks at you the way we look at these ice cold margs.

4. Bottom's up, boo.

5. Hakuna ma’vodka, am I right?

6. Cheers to frosé and fun times with my fave.

7. Life is brew-tiful when I'm with my boo.

8. Day dates with this one are pitcher perfect.

9. All I really need in life is QT with my person and a bottle of prosecco.

10. You had me at merlot.

11. Fun fact: wine flies when you're having fun with your love.

12. Thanks for reminding me to stop and smell the rosé, babe.

13. The piña to my colada.

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

14. Today's forecast: romance with a touch of rosé.

15. TBH, don't even need beer goggles to swoon over this one.

16. Love you more than I love sauvignon blanc. Almost.

17. May all your days be filled with umbrella drinks and unbelievable moments with the one you love.

18. You're as smooth as Tennessee whiskey.

19. "All is fair in love and beer." — Kurt Paradis

20. It's always beer o'clock for these babes.

21. You can't sip with us. (JK, you totes can.)

22. Sip sip hooray!

23. Couples who crush sangria together, stay together.

24. Pop, fizz, clink. Repeat.

25. We like to take life with a grain of salt, a slice of lime and a hefty pour of triple sec.

26. Two wrongs don't make a right, but two martinis with this one definitely do.