26 Super Bowl Puns For Instagram, Because This Is Nacho Average Football Game

When it comes to sports, I'm an amateur. I know the basic rules of baseball, thanks to my boyfriend, and what teams are particularly good this year. I play on an adult kickball team in the spring and summer, and was captain of my field hockey team in high school, nearly seven years ago. (Yikes.) But, other than that little bit of experience, I'm a rookie who's still learning the ropes. When it comes to social media, though, I'm headed straight for the end zone. I can tell you everything about editing apps and provide you with tons of Super Bowl puns, too. You'll certainly need them, because this is nacho average football game.

First things first: Let's talk about the details of this sporting event: The Super Bowl is happening this weekend on Sunday, Feb. 3. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are facing off Mercedes-Benz Stadium. According to an announcement from the National Football League, the halftime show performers will be Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi. Are you ready to cheer everyone on? Good! Me, too.

In fact, you're more than ready. You've spent the past few weeks planning a party on a millennial's budget, and making sure the snack table will have no shortage of guacamole or potato skins. You've made sure you can stream the game on your television or laptop, and passed all the information onto your best friends. Is there anything left to do? Well, yes.

The one thing you're missing is one of these 26 Super Bowl puns for the picture you're bound to post on social media. This is nacho average football game, and it would be a serious penalty on your part if you didn't showcase your team pride on Instagram.

1. "If I had to pick a favorite superhero, it would be the Super Bowl."

2. "You think your team is going to win? That's adora-bowl!"

3. "I like big punts and I cannot lie."

4. "This root beer is my number one draft pick."

5. "Let's talk about our game plan."

6. "You could call us a bunch of goal-getters."

7. "My football team really needs to ketchup."

8. "That penalty was nacho problem."

9. "All punts intended."

10. "Having a ball with my best friends for the Super Bowl."

11. "Kicking off this Super Bowl party with some nachos."

12. "I really like your tight end."

13. "My football team and I have a serious relation-chip."

14. "How are you fielding about the Super Bowl?"

15. "This Super Bowl, I'm focusing on my snack coverage."

16. "Being a sports fan? Well, I'm wingin' it."

17. "Getting a kick out of the football game going on during Maroon 5's concert."

18. "Rushing to pass you the chips and guacamole."

19. "Dear, quarterback. Please make some good snap decisions."

20. "Just in the kick of time."

21. "Assume that during the Super Bowl, my plate is out of bounds."

22. "Don't start slacking. Let's get tackling!"

23. "Staying humble thanks to that fumble."

24. "Football games seriously guac my world."

25. "I'm here for the halftime show, just in queso didn't know."

26. "Super Bowl Sunday always steals a pizza my heart."

Did you find a pun that totally guacs your world? Sweet! You should be good to go. Truth is, even if you're celebrating this event alone, you should post something on social media to proudly support your team.

You should show off your plate of potato skins, or the jerseys that are hanging on your wall. If you're like me and not totally tuned into sports, then you can even post a picture of your television screen or a throwback to when you participated in something athletic back in the day.

Those kind of posts show that you appreciate the game — the competition, the hustle, and what it takes to win the Super Bowl trophy. I can't even imagine being on that field, let alone gearing up for a punt or heading for the end zone. Respect. *Takes a bite out of a nacho, and raises the chip up.*