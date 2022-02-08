Nicholas Braun Is Peak Cousin Greg In This Super Bowl Commercial

Uber Eats was originally created as a food delivery service, but it’s since evolved to also offer non-food items. However, despite its expanded repertoire of deliverables, the name has not changed. That’s led several celebrity guest stars in Uber Eats’ 2022 Super Bowl commercial to ask themselves: “Since it was delivered by Uber Eats, does that mean I can Eats it?” The results are hilarious and also kind of gross.

From Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Coolidge, everyone tries to eat something they shouldn’t. Even Trevor Noah from The Daily Show gets in on the act. As for Nicholas Braun, who everyone knows as Succession’s hapless Cousin Greg, he makes life choices that are honestly kind of fitting for his character.

Braun released a statement about his role in the ad, which also reads like a line from his hit HBO show: “As a fan of Uber, and eating, and bowls, I was thrilled to get to do an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial. I also got to work with the comedic genius, Jennifer Coolidge. Less cool: I had to drink dish soap and eat sponges all day. But I learned a valuable lesson… just because it’s delivered by Uber Eats, does not mean you should Eats it.”

This isn’t the first time Uber Eats has gone the humor route on its commercials. Last year’s national ad campaign featured Mark Hamill (of Star Wars) and Patrick Stewart (of Star Trek) competing in various ways while having their orders delivered. But this year’s advert will go a step further with in-app tie-ins that range from Super Bowl deliveries to celebrity-driven exclusives.

From the “Big Game Goods Hub,” customers nationwide will be able to get anything they need for their Super Bowl Sunday parties. And for those in the major metropolitan hubs of New York City and Los Angeles, the official Goop store will have Paltrow-approved products exclusively on-demand directly via Uber Eats.

Also, please note Uber Eats hasn’t forgotten about Valentine’s Day.

Uber Eats is prepping for those who will have to do a two-day marathon, since Valentine’s Day directly follows the Super Bowl this year. Along with the Big Game and GOOP hubs, there’s also a “Valentine’s Day Hub” from which users can get up to $20 off V-Day Eats and Don’t Eats alike.

Look out for Uber Eats’ new ad when it airs during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.