Celebrating Pride with family and friends can be a blast, but nothing beats being with the person you love. Not only do you have a rowdy partner-in-fun to attend virtual events with, but you also have a companion who understands you, is committed to supporting you, and sticks up for the LGBTQ+ community. If this Pride season has inspired you to celebrate them on social media, you'll want to have the perfect Pride Instagram caption for a picture of your partner at the ready.

Whether they're also a member of the LGBTQ+ community, or a cisgender or heterosexual partner who embraces your queerness with open arms, love is always worth putting on blast. From whimsical and light-hearted to thoughtful and tender, here are 27 Instagram captions to remind your followers that love wins, every time.

Playful & Adoring

1. "I like my girls just like I like my honey, sweet / A little selfish," — Kehlani, "Honey"

2. "Butch, please."

3. "OK, but my partner is so hot!"

4. "So, make lots of noise, kiss lots of boys / Or kiss lots of girls if that's somethin' you're into" — Kacey Musgraves, "Follow Your Arrow"

5. "We can't even think straight."

6. "These ladies are hot. They are so very hot." — Robin Buckley, Stranger Things

MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

7. “Happy Pride to my favorite human!”

8. "Are we not the best-looking lesbians you've seen on the feed?"

9. "Another day, another gay."

10. “To anyone who has discovered they aren’t as straight as they thought they were, and to the people who made them realize it.” ― Eden Finley, Fake Out

11. "Nothing to see here, just a couple of queer ladies in love."

Romantic AF

12. "It's a great day (and month) (and year) to be gay."

13. "Love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love." — Lin Manuel Miranda

14. "Happy Pride to the best partner I could ever ask for."

15. “Fall in love with yourself, with life and then with whoever you want.” — Frida Kahlo

16. "All the pretty girls in the world / But I'm in this space with you," — Kehlani, "Honey"

17. "Happy Pride! There’s no one else I’d rather be queer with.”

18. "Saw your face, heard your name, gotta get with you / Girls like girls, like boys do, nothing new," — Hayley Kiyoko, "Girls Like Girls"

19. "Well, darlin', I'm just tryin' to tell ya / That there's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head," — Kacey Musgraves, "Rainbow"

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

20. "Pride is better with you."

21. "I'm hooked on all these feelings / I know exactly what I'm feelin'." — Hayley Kiyoko, "Feelings"

22. "Love takes off the masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within." — James Baldwin, The Fire Next Time

23. "Together is a wonderful place to be."

24. "That's why we got to hold on, baby / We could believe that this love isn't crazy / This loving could save me," — Carly Rae Jepsen, "This Love Isn't Crazy"

25. "Celebrating Pride with you is a real-life fairytale."

26. "Do all lovers feel they’re inventing something? I know the gestures. I imagined it all, waiting for you." — Héloïse, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Any one of these Pride Instagram captions will let your followers know how proud you are of your love, all year 'round.