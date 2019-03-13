26 Captions For Sunsets At The Beach That'll Make You Say, "Shell Yeah!"

When you woke up this morning and realized that the first day of spring is, well, soon, you were ecstatic. You couldn't believe that after months of shoveling snow and wearing the heaviest sweaters in your closet, you would be experiencing sunshine, flowers, and the color green again. You opened up your window, smelled the fresh air, and texted your best friends, "Does anybody want to go to the beach tonight?" I mean, why not? It's warm enough to grab a pizza, lay out a blanket, and watch the stars break through the sky. But, before you finish making any plans, you know that you need some captions for sunsets at the beach that'll make you and your followers say, "Shell yeah!" Am I right?

You remember the month of December like it was yesterday, but are grateful that your plans look a little different now. Back then, you were sending messages about ski trips, weekends spent in the mountains, and comfy nights on your couch. (Sorry, everyone! It's just too cold to go out.) You were showing your best friends pictures of palm trees, and trying to convince them to hop on a plane with you to somewhere where the sea meets the sun. They were all in, but it's nice to know that you don't necessarily have to travel far now, to have the same experience.

You can throw on a bathing suit, swim in the waves, and watch the sky turn pink, fairly close to home. You can take long, sandy walks along the shore and make new memories that are worthy of a picture frame. If I were you, I wouldn't just put those pictures in a frame, though — I would put them on social media for the world to see.

I would point my lens at the moon, right as it's taking its place in the sky, and hit the capture button a bunch of times. I would edit those pictures with some of the best editing apps of the year, and grab one of these 26 captions for sunsets. Then, I would tap "share," look at my best friends and say, "Shell yeah!" These moments are what you and I have been waiting for.

1. "I've never met a sunset I didn't like."

2. "Never go too long without watching a sunset." —Atticus

3. "My favorite color is sunset."

4. "Watch more sunsets than Netflix."

5. "I'm in a golden state of mind."

6. "Trust the magic of new beginnings and sunsets."

7. "Pink skies up ahead."

8. "Let's go somewhere the sun kisses the ocean."

9. "I'll forever be that girl that gets really excited when the sky is in pretty colors."

10. "Sunrise, sunburn, sunset. Repeat."

11. "Here comes the sunset."

12. "Girls just wanna have sunsets."

13. "Catch me by the sea and sunsets."

14. "Happiness comes in saltwater and sunsets."

15. "I've got a pocket full of sunsets."

16. "Stay close to people who feel like sunsets."

17. "Paradise isn't a place. It's a feeling." —L. Boyer

18. "You are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars." —E.E. Cummings

19. "Dreams are made of sand and sunsets."

20. "Let's spend all of our sunsets, together."

21. "I'll always stay at the beach until the sun sets."

22. "You had me at aloha and sunset."

23. "This is my happy place."

24. "Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink the wild air." —Emerson

25. "Live colorfully."

26. "Sunsets are the best medicine."

Now, don't get me wrong: There are still a few chilly days on the forecast. You're going to wake up and need to throw on one of your favorite sweaters before walking outside — but not for too much longer! The flowers are going to bloom, the weather is going to keep getting warm, and the summer solstice will be here, too. Don't wait for that day to watch some sunsets at the beach, though, OK? The time for pink skies and saying, "shell yeah," is now.