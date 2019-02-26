26 Sunshine Captions For Spring Break & Beaming With Your Bestie On The 'Gram

Imagine this: You wake up to the little rays of sunshine coming through your window. You're snuggled into your sheets and blankets, and watch each ray of light dance on your pillow. Just a few feet away, in another cozy bed, is your best friend. She's still asleep, and probably will be until noon. After all, it's spring break! You'd still be dreaming, too, if it wasn't for your alarms that went off at 8 a.m. — like they usually do for class. (Thank goodness you didn't have media studies this morning, huh?) But, you don't really mind, because now you get to scroll through some sunshine captions for spring break and hit up the breakfast buffet at your resort, before anyone else does.

While you dig into your waffles and whipped cream, let's recap. So far, you may have participated in a beach volleyball tournament and spent many afternoons by the pool. You've had a couple of smoothies, full of your favorite fresh fruits, and sipped them from a straw sticking out of a pineapple. You've taken a bunch of pictures, too, and totally filled your camera roll with selfies and sweet snaps of memories you've made. Now, it's time to show off all the good vibes to your friends, family, and loyal followers, right? Right.

You're just hesitating to hit the share button, because you haven't found the perfect caption yet. You want something that isn't too cheesy, but still shows the world that your relaxation mode is, well, on. Anything with a pun would do, but you're so tired of seeing, "Getting my dose of vitamin sea." Something fresh and new would be much better.

Lucky for you, I've gathered up a bunch of captions for spring break that beat everything else you've seen thus far. I've gone beyond the usual travel quotes, and focused on what you're really searching for: sunshine. To be honest, the sun is the sole reason why you booked a trip to Florida or somewhere tropical, and bought a new bathing suit. So, if these 26 sunshine captions don't have you and your best friend beaming, I'll be super surprised.

1. "Girls just want to have sun."

2. "Spring break is my sunshine. My only sunshine."

3. "You are my sol-mate."

4. "I'm walking on sunshine." — Katrina and the Waves, "Walking on Sunshine"

5. "It's not all sunshine and rainbows, but a good amount of it actually is."

6. "Stay close to people who feel like sunshine."

7. "Live your life in warm yellows."

8. "I'm sorry for the things I said when it was winter."

9. "When you can't find the sunshine, be the sunshine."

10. "You are the sunshine of my life." — Stevie Wonder, "You Are the Sunshine of My Life"

11. "This week is for the happy thoughts and sunshine."

12. "I'll take an iced coffee with my sunshine."

13. "In a sunshine state of mind."

14. "I fell in love with spring break when I was kissed by the sun."

15. "Whatever makes you feel the sun from the inside out, chase that." — Gemma Troy

16. "Here comes the sun." — The Beatles, "Here Comes The Sun"

17. "Live by the sun, love by the moon."

18. "Let's go somewhere the sun kisses and the ocean waves."

19. "Out of all the stars, the sun is my favorite one."

20. "On spring break, there's enough sun for everybody."

21. "Island days and sunny rays."

22. "Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

23. "All we need is the sun, some salty air, and the sea."

24. "It's easy to find the beauty in every day when the sun is so bright."

25. "Hello, sunshine!"

26. "Sun's out, puns out."

You see, like you and your best friend, the sun is your sol-mate. It's been the love of your life since day one, and always brightens your day. When you're soaking up its rays, you're instantly in a better mood and beaming for the 'Gram. You're smiling from ear to ear, and planning more trips to escape the winter weather and say hello to the ocean waves.