No matter how much you love winter, there comes a point when enough is enough. You’re ready to pack up your boots and sweaters, and open up the windows again. However, the week of spring might not feel like spring yet if you live in a colder climate, which means you’ll have to head south to catch some sunshine. Let’s be real: what better place is there to grab a much-needed hit of Vitamin D than Florida, the Sunshine State? While you’re on your way to Florida, scroll through these Florida spring break captions for Instagram so you can be sure your posts have the perfect laid-back vibes.

As a peninsula, Florida is surrounded by water on three sides, which means you’re never that far from a beach. Whether you’re headed to For Lauderdale, Miami, or all the way down to the Keys, you’re sure to stop to stick your toes in the sand at least once. With so many white-sand beaches and all the gorgeous cerulean blue water, it’s the perfect opportunity to snap some photos of you and your besties with a stunning backdrop. Grab a beachy Florida Instagram caption about sun, sand, and waves, and watch the hearts come rolling in.

Meanwhile, if you’re planning to spend more time spreading magic at Disney World in Orlando instead of swimming in salt water, I’ve got you covered there, too. No one can resist photos of the iconic pink castle, especially if you and your spring break crew are posing with mouse ears in front of it. Plus, the Florida weather will be balmy and breezy — perfect for an all-day trip to the most magical place on Earth.

No matter which part of Florida you’re headed to, these Florida spring break captions for Instagram will give your photo carousel the sunniest vibe. Sorry winter, we’re so over you.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images