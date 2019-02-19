There’s no arguing that spring break can't come soon enough. You're ready to ditch the busy schedule and late-night study sessions for lemonade, sunshine, and quality time spent chilling on the sand with your besties. You and your crew are envisioning the perfect week away from campus, which may include poolside hangs, fresh smoothie bowls, and traveling to someplace tropical. Along with your go-to pair of sunglasses, suntan lotion, and vibrant swimsuits, you may also want to pack some island captions for spring break, for all of the island time vacation photos you'll capture.

No matter where you are, you’re probably daydreaming about sunny beach days, catching up with friends from home, or making memories with new friends. You've been working hard at school, and this is the perfect break to just relax and have fun. Everyone can use a few days of island time, sipping coconuts, laying under the palm trees, and diving in the salty ocean. Plus, you can catch up on much-needed sleep by napping on the sand in the afternoon and never having to set an alarm the entire time. Set your notifications to ‘do not disturb’ because you’ll be living on island time these next few days, and you’ll be soaking in every second of it.

If you have plans to embrace your inner mermaid and spend your spring break seas-ing the day, you'll find any of these 40 Instagram captions useful. When you want to post that relaxing-on-the-sand-in-your-sunglasses selfie, it's as simple as plugging away an island Instagram caption that fits your vacation mode vibe, posting, and getting right back to soaking up the sun.

"Life was meant for good friends and great adventures." “The world is a book, and those who do not travel only read one page." — Saint Augustine “Spring break? Alpaca my bags." "Beach don't kill my vibe." "Spring break is here, so #VacationMode is on." "Everyone should believe in something. I believe I should go to the beach." "You float my boat." “Oh buoy." "You can't spring break with us." "Love you a yacht, [insert spring break location]." "A vacation is having nothing to do, and all day to do it in." — Robert Orben "Let the sea set you free." "I'm seas-ing the day like the mermaid I was meant to be." "My week is just beachy, thanks for asking." "Toes in the sand and a tropical drink in hand." "I'm doing more of what makes me happy." "I was mermaid for spring break." "Found my paradise." "Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation." — Post Malone, "Congratulations" "I believe in the sand beneath my toes." — Third Eye Blind, "Semi-Charmed Life" "That's when I make the wish to swim away with the fish." — Miley Cyrus, "Malibu" "Shells sink, dreams float. Life's good on our boat." — Jimmy Buffett, "Delaney Talks To Statues" "The salt and sea, plus you and me." "I'm just going with the flow." "Sea you later. If you need me, you can reach me on my shell." "Quitting everything to be a mermaid." “One with the waves.” “Sea la vie.” “Island state of mind.” “Island life is the life for me.” “In need of vitamin sea.” “Good vibes happen on the tides.” “Happy as a clam.” “I can sea clearly now, spring break is here.” “All I need is a dose of vitamin sea.” “Good times and tan lines, it must be spring break.” “Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea, drink the wild air.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson “This crew runs on island time.” “Pretty sure my birth stone is a sea shell.” “Island time starts now.”