Schitt's Creek is chock-full of heartwarming moments that have you and your partner watching the series over and over again. In fact, there are plenty of sweet and romantic Schitt's Creek quotes for Valentine's Day captions you can pair with your pics this year. Think of some of your favorite scenes for inspiration, and then grab the best quote to complete your post.

You always laugh while watching David fold in the cheese and when Alexis sings "A Little Bit Alexis." But, it’s the swoon-worthy moments that you can't stop gushing over, like the time Patrick sings Tina Turner's "(Simply) The Best" for David, and when David returns the favor by dancing to the song for Patrick. These adorable moments and more are inspiration for your own snaps with bae to use with Schitt's Creek quotes for Valentine's Day.

When you and your partner dance around your living room while singing "(Simply) The Best" on V-Day, post a photo and caption it with David’s line, "I've never liked a smile as much as I like yours." Or, recreate Alexis and Ted’s adorable virtual diner date if you can’t be with your SO this V-Day. Take a screenshot to post on your feed with, "I love you. I'm in love with you," just as Alexis says to Ted in the show.

There are so many romantic Schitt’s Creek quotes that will give your feed all the love this Valentine's Day. Your bébé will enjoy seeing your post and so will your followers.

Netflix

1. "I would like to dedicate this song to a very special someone in my life." — Patrick

2. "He sees you for all that you are." — Moira

3. "I think that you are the most beautiful girl this town’s ever seen." — Ted

4. "I think you already know that I would climb a thousand mountains for you." — Patrick

5. "You are the most important thing in this world to me." — Moira

6. "I've never liked a smile as much as I like yours." — David

7. "You're simply the best, better than all the rest." — Patrick singing "The Best" by Tina Turner

8. "Isn't that the sweetest thing, that he framed it?" — Alexis

9. "The amount of times that I've run into you in this place is, like, out of a romantic comedy." — Ted

10. "I love you. I'm in love with you." — Alexis

11. "You will always be a part of me." — Patrick

12. "I don't want to add more stress to your day, but I love you." — Patrick

Netflix

13. "You are my happy ending." — David

14. "The love of my life, standing in front of me." — Patrick

15. "Even though everything inside us is telling us to protect ourselves, when you've got it, don't let it go." — David

16. "If this is what you really want, then I'm... I'm happy for you." — Johnny

17. "I've never been happier in my life." — Patrick

18. "I feel like if I didn't tell you how I felt, I would literally go insane." — Alexis

19. "I know that your name has come up in conversation every single day for the past six months." — David

20. "I'd be kidding myself if I told you I hadn't wanted to do this every day for the last two years." — Ted

21. "I wondered if I might spend the night." — Moira

22. "You’re radiant. You’re beguiling. You’re daytime television’s brightest star!" — Johnny

23. "This just felt like the perfect place to ask you to marry me." — Patrick

24. "I've never known love like I do when we're together." — David

25. "I took out the letters because reading them made me feel like you were still here with me." — Johnny