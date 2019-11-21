When you wake up in the morning, you may have a routine of getting in the shower and thinking about what you're grateful for. Your love always makes it on the list, along with good food, sunshine, and moments when you're laughing so hard you can barely breathe. What can you say? You are fully in love with life and need a couple of romantic Instagram captions for your Thanksgiving couples pics and particularly dreamy posts.

You know they'll perfectly capture you and your partner cheesin' at the dinner table, or posing amongst a pile of crisp autumn leaves outside your apartment building. Maybe they'll show the two of you whipping up mashed potatoes in the kitchen, dancing in the living room, or intently watching football with your cousins. The options are endless — especially if you're in a room with friends or family members who love filling up their camera roll as well.

In fact, you probably won't need to take many selfies with your colorful plates of food or the pumpkin-inspired decor, because your people will likely have your back. They'll snap a few sweet or candid shots when you two are sipping coffee or examining the pies, especially if you politely ask them to when you arrive. The only things you'll need to worry about are editing those pics so they glow on your feed, and pairing them with the right caption. Here are 25 totally romantic captions for the couples pics to come that'll surely do the trick.

1. "Love you cranberry much."

2. "She's sweeter than all the pumpkin pies."

3. "Thanks a brunch for being you."

4. "Orange you glad we get to spend Thanksgiving together?"

5. "I'm so incredibly thankful for you and good food."

6. "You remind me that there's always something to be grateful for."

7. "Home is wherever I'm watching football with you."

8. "The holidays are better with you by my side."

9. "You're pumpkin spice and everything nice."

10. "All I need is you and some mashed potatoes."

11. "Here for the food... and of course, you."

12. "For goodness bakes, what would I do without you?"

13. "Letting the gouda times with my bae casserole."

14. "I've got a crush on you and Thanksgiving."

15. "Carrying a very thankful heart."

16. "I love you more than mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving."

17. "Pour some gravy on me."

18. "Cheesin' every day because I'm yours."

19. "Pumpkin kisses and Thanksgiving wishes."

20. "Bliss is being here on Thanksgiving with you."

21. "Just a general life udpate: hungry, but in love."

22. "Together is a beautiful place to be."

23. "It was love at first bite."

24. "I only have pies for you."

25. "So many of my Thanksgiving smiles begin with you."

After you hit the share button, be sure to put away your phone and enjoy your company. Laugh with your partner and listen to their funny Thanksgiving stories from when they were a kid, and check the likes, comments, and saves on your pictures later. You won't want to miss a moment of the fun, or the chance to look into your partner's eyes and say, "I love you cranberry much."