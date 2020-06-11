My personal policy: If you don't like puns, then you're no fun. One of the most pun-derful ways to make someone's day is with some witty wordplay, especially when you use puns to send a sweet message. What better way to tell your partner how much they mean to you than by saying, "Aloe you vera much," right? If you're in need of some punny "I love you" texts to send the partner who's pun-in-a-million, then I have some suggestions that are sure to guac their world.

IMO, paronomasia is perfect for nearly any occasion. Punny Instagram captions are always deserving of a double-tap. Witty greeting card messages can put any Hallmark creation to shame. And while you should express your love to your one-and-only as often as you can, "I love you" isn't the only way to remind them how you feel. When you and your SO are apart, a thoughtful text message is a great way to tell them they're on your mind — but a cheesy text will really put a smile on their face. From food puns to sports puns to animal puns, these "I love you" puns make for A+ text messages to your lover.

Food Puns undefined undefined/E+/Getty Images 1. "Not to be cheesy, but I think you're grate." 2. "You've stolen a pizza my heart." 3. "You're so gouda at making me feel loved." 4. "There's no one I'd rather avo-cuddle with." 5. "Muffin can ever come between us." 6. "It's bananas how head-over-peals I am for you." 7. "If you were a vegetable, you'd be a cute-cumber." 8. "You're one in a melon." 9. "I'm so glad you egg-sist."

Sports Puns 1. "I pitcher us together forever." 2. "I'm a soccer for you." 3. "I canoe even believe oar mine." 4. "I alley love you a bowl lot." 5. "I think about you ball the time." 6. "You putter be prepared to be engolfed with kisses next time I see you." 7. "You batter believe I love you." 8. "Love means nothing in tennis, but it means everything to me."

Animal Puns bojanstory/E+/Getty Images 1. "Owl always love you." 2. "You're udder-ly perfect." 3. "Are you a beaver? 'Cause dam." 4. "No bunny compares to you." 5. "I'm so fawn-ed of you, my deer." 6. "Ewe are the cutest." 7. "You're toad-ally awesome." 8. "I'm not kitten when I say you're purr-fect."