A new season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina means so many new hellish twists and infernal villains to be absolutely bewitched by, but half the fun of watching Sabrina's magical adventures comes from checking out all the hilarious reactions from fellow fans. The newly released Part 3 included a lot more memorable moments than ever before, which inspired some of the best jokes, memes, and responses ever from the fandom. Look no further than these Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 memes to keep you laughing after you finish all the new episodes.

Spoiler alert: This post includes spoilers from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3. The new chunk of CAOS episodes, which hit Netflix on Jan. 24, are so much darker than the devilish series has ever been before... and that's saying something. Not only does Sabrina journey to the underworld in a twisted take on The Wizard of Oz, but she also winds up become the queen of Hell and battling the charming prince Caliban to defend her throne. Not to mention the fact that her all-powerful father Lucifer is trapped in the body of her traumatized boyfriend Nick Scratch, and that dangerous pagans have declared war on the Greendale coven.

Yeah... things got pretty wild, and Sabrina fans were living for every single minute of the chaos on Twitter. Some of the most meme-able moments from the season were Sabrina constantly barging in on her friends' band practice, Nick's devastating breakup line, Caliban's general hotness, and of course, Nick (possessed by Lucifer) telling Sabrina to call him "daddy" — I mean, of course that last one exploded online. Check out some of the best reactions to all the best Part 3 moments below:

The fans weren't the only ones to get in on the fun. The official Netflix and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina accounts also posted some killer memes cracking jokes about Part 3.

All of these jokes definitely help fans cope with that totally unexpected cliffhanger ending. Although she doesn't seem too worried about it, Sabrina basically spit in the face of the space-time continuum by allowing a past version of herself to rule Hell while she returned to her life in Greendale. Only Sabrina(s) and Ambrose know there are now two Sabrinas existing at once, which seems like it will be a big deal in the upcoming Part 4. Also a big deal: Father Blackwood hatching that monstrous time-egg thing that caused mayhem all season, and also the tease of Nick and Prudence maybe possibly getting together after their respective breakups.

There are already so many theories about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 swirling around the fandom, but as of yet, Netflix hasn't revealed a premiere date for the next batch of episodes. Judging from the six-to-eight-month hiatuses between the first three parts, though, it looks likely that fans may get more CAOS toward the end of 2020.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is on Netflix now.