Diehard fans of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have been waiting for the shows to have a proper crossover ever since Sabrina was first announced, and although the new season of Sabrina did not deliver a major crossover moment, it was actually filled with more nods to its sister series than ever before. The new run of episodes included a very familiar face, some background on one of Riverdale's central families, and even a trip across Sweetwater River. These Riverdale easter eggs in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 are a total treat for anyone who watches both shows.

Spoiler alert: This post contains mild spoilers for events in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3. While Sabrina's main focus in the newly released Part 3 is to both secure the throne of Hell for herself while also protecting her coven from some dangerous pagans, her adventures still manage to include a ton of nods to Riverdale. In past seasons, Sabrina characters have mentioned Riverdale as the town adjacent to Greendale, and the minor Riverdale character Ben Button delivered a pizza to Ms. Wardwell. But this time, the references were more plentiful than ever.

1. Penelope Blossom makes an appearance... kind of.

The CW

The very first episode of Part 3 includes one of the biggest shocks for Riverdale fans: Penelope Blossom! Except... it's actually not really her. Nathalie Boltt does appear in the episode, but only as a disguise that Prudence put on to try to get close enough to Father Blackwood to kill him.

2. The Blossom family's witchy history is revealed.

Penelope is not the only Blossom who has some part in Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. When Sabrina is tasked with tracking down Herod's crown, Ambrose discovered that an American soldier named Benjamin Blossom had taken the infernal artifact from Hitler's in 1945 and brought it back to his hometown of Riverdale. Given the timeline, Benjamin Blossom could have very likely been Cheryl Blossom's grandfather.

3. Sabrina and Ambrose take a trip to Riverdale.

Riverdale has already shown a bit of Greendale, as that's where Miss Grundy relocated to in the show's first season, and now Sabrina has finally returned the favor by bringing its characters into Riverdale. After finding out Herod's crown is in Riverdale, Sabrina and Ambrose headed over to the neighboring town and discovered the artifact in what appeared to be Fox Forest, which is a very familiar location for Riverdale fans.

4. Jughead's graffiti shows up.

On the back of the "Welcome to Riverdale" sign that Sabrina and Ambrose pass, some graffiti reads that the town is the "murder capital of the world." It also says "JJ wuz here," which seems to confirm it was Jughead Jones' handiwork.

5. Hilda requests a meal from Pop's.

The CW

As Hilda was transforming into a spider, she asked Dr. Cerberus to bring her a meal from a diner in Riverdale with the best burgers and milkshakes she's ever had. Clearly, she is referring to Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, the premiere hangout spot for everyone in Riverdale.

6. A Southside Serpent member shows up.

Jughead's gang is down one member now, since a biker sporting a Southside Serpents jacket wandered into Dr. Cerberus' shop as Hilda had gone full spider. Spider-Hilda devoured the biker before Dr. Cerberus could come back with her Pop's order — she must have really had a hunger for Riverdale!