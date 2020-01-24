In Parts 1 and 2, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stuck mainly to horror tropes and witchcraft magic. With Part 3 promising a trip to Hell for Sabrina and her crew, it seemed like more horror and gore would be on the menu. But no one saw the time loop trope coming until everyone began to die. The confusing timelines in Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 3 might be a little hard to follow for those who don't know time travel, so let's break it down. Warning: Spoilers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 follow.

Up until Episode 7, things were relatively normal. Sure, Pagans were trying to kill Sabrina's coven and her human friends. Father Blackwood wanted to take out the Spellman family. And of course, there was the contest with Caliban for the right to rule in Hell. But thus far, Sabrina managed to keep all the balls in the air.

That is, until she forgot winning the Judas Challenge required betrayal. Caliban tricked Sabrina into handing the 30 pieces of silver to him, trapping her in a wall of stone. That meant she didn't make it back to stop the Pagans from resurrecting The Green Man and killing everyone. Worse, Caliban collapsed, and Hell fell. Total disaster.

Good thing time isn't the strict progression of cause and effect most people assume it to be. It's actually, from a non-linear, non-subjective point of view, a big ball of wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey stuff.

How the time loop starts is not clear, but honestly, it never is. All Sabrina knows is that one day she appears in front of her trapped self within the wall, switches places, and begins the cycle anew.

Taking the regalia with her from fallen Hell, Sabrina goes topside. There, Ambrose helps her use Father Blackwood's egg to throw herself back in time to just after she left to compete with Caliban to find Judas' piece of silver. That put her in the Spellman house before Father Blackwood attacks and kills everyone so Sabrina can rescue them. She also pops over to Harvey's house, saving her friends as well.

With everyone now together in a big group (once Hilda's been resurrected from the Cain Pit, natch), the coven hatches a plan to take out the Pagans. It's relatively simple, tricking them into using a glamour of the virginal Miss Wardwell for their ritual, killing their Green Man for good. The coven attack, the bad guys are killed, happy endings for all.

But instead of returning to stand in front of herself to close the loop, Sabrina stops herself before she gets trapped in the first place. This conveniently creates two Sabrinas, one to rule Hell and one to be home. But in doing that, she also creates a Time Paradox. Those can rip apart the fabric of the entire universe if left unfixed too long.

There's going to be some timeline cleanup in Aisle 5 come Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4.