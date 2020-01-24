When Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was first conceived, the initial idea was it would go to The CW as a spinoff of Riverdale. Perhaps there was a hope of creating an "Archieverse" much like its neighboring superhero "Arrowverse." But in the end, the show went to Netflix, partially because, unlike broadcast, the streaming service could offer two seasons off the bat. Now the show has reached Part 3, fans are asking, when will Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4 hit Netflix? Does the service plan for there to be more?

The good news is, yes. In fact, Parts 3 and 4 are the promised second season. That's why they're labeled "Parts" and not "Seasons." Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Parts 1 and 2 followed the typical Season 1 broadcast model, much like viewers would have experienced had CAOS aired on The CW. There were 10 episodes in the fall and then 10 episodes in the spring, giving a two-part Season 1 a full 20 installments overall. (Riverdale currently does 22 "Chapters" per season, though it tends to divide itself, with eight or nine in the fall and 13 or 14 in the spring.)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3, therefore, is the first half of Season 2, this time with eight episodes. That means there's a second half of the season, Part 4, still to come.

Netflix

And fans already know how long Part 4 will be. TVLine revealed that Parts 3 and 4, which were announced together, will be 16 episodes all told, which, after Part 3, leaves another eight installments to come.

Though Netflix has not confirmed when Part 4 will debut yet, fans can take an educated guess from how Parts 1 and 2 were handled. Part 1 came in the fall of 2018 and Part 2 in the spring of 2019. So it's probably a good bet Part 3's arrival in winter of 2020 means Part 4 should arrive in mid-summer later this year. Perhaps it will take over the July 4 slot from Stranger Things?

Warning: Spoilers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 follow. Hopefully, fans won't have too long to wait in finding out when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will come back. With two Sabrinas running around (one above and one below) and the contents of Father Blackwood's egg now on the loose, there's a lot to tie up. And that's not counting Hilda's upcoming wedding to Dr. Cee, or Zelda's budding romance. It seems like things are going to heat up in the Spellman house come the second half of the season.