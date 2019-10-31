25 Kim Kardashian Costume Captions For Posting #Fire Pics On Halloween

Dressing up like Kim Kardashian for Halloween is an idea as sweet as candy. It may encourage you to channel your inner #bossbabe from the moment you put on an item from her latest shapewear collection, or a dress that's completely bedazzled with sequins. In addition, it requires gathering Kim Kardashian costume captions for when you inevitably post your #look on social media.

I mean, are you really the queen of all things related to beauty, fashion, and social media if you didn't post a glowing selfie on the 'Gram? Halloween is a perfect time to remind your loyal followers that this woman can do it all. She started successful businesses, is launching new fragrances in her KKW Fragrance line with her sisters, filmed a reality television show... and the list goes on. She's a role model for those who want to shoot for the stars and follow their dreams.

On Oct. 31, you might be honoring Kim Kardashian's best moments from the Met Gala red carpets, or the magazine covers she's graced this year. You're putting another spotlight on her success and channeling the Kardashian-style life you may have always dreamed of. That requires a pair of statement sunglasses, some lip gloss, and these 25 Kim Kardashian costume captions so you can post something super fierce on the 'Gram.

1. "Kim Kardashian x Halloween."

2. "Catch me on the cover of Vogue."

3. "I've always dreamed of being a Kardashian. Thanks, Halloween."

4. "Sending this selfie to NASA, because I'm a reality television star."

5. "Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe." — Kim Kardashian

6. "Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?" — Kim Kardashian

7. "There’s a lot of baggage that comes with us. But it’s like Louis Vuitton baggage — you always want it." — Kim Kardashian

8. "Taking over the world one business at a time."

9. "150 million followers on Instagram, and counting."

10. "I don't go anywhere without my @skims on."

11. "Mommy has so many talents I can't even begin to name them." — Kim Kardashian

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

12. "Dropping my new fragrance at midnight."

13. "Keeping up with Kim Kardashian."

14. "Pinky swear we're besties for life!!!" —Kim Kardashian

15. "So, this is what it's like to be Kim Kardashian."

16. "Serving some super fire #looks."

17. "BRB. Gotta go hang out with my sisters."

18. "Her ambition is on fleek."

19. "Do I want to be Kim Kardashian? Always."

20. "What's better than channeling Kim Kardashian for Halloween? I'll wait."

21. "You're the Kanye to my Kim Kardashian."

22. "I've never felt so fierce."

23. "Calling all my #bossbabes. This one is for you."

24. "Glowing with the flow tonight."

25. "Reality called, so I hung up and dressed up like Kim Kardashian."

Kim Kardashian and her sisters post #fire pics, especially when they're on a luxe vacation. So consider posting a sweet selfie in your costume on Halloween, or pretend you're striking a pose for the next cover of Vogue. Use one of these captions to rake in the likes and comments.