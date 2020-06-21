Sharing your LGBTQ+ Pride on Instagram has always been an excellent, fulfilling form of self-expression, and one of the quickest ways to come out in the digital age. It can also be a powerful way to re-affirm your gender identity to all your friends and followers, especially in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic has cancelled in-person Pride Month celebrations. If you're taking to social media to celebrate in style, you're going to want to have an Instagram caption for your quarantine Pride picture on deck.

Remember: Just because you can't experience Pride Month shoulder-to-shoulder with your queer community at a parade or at the club, doesn't mean that you can't show off your pride. You can straight-up (or not-so-straight-up) (sorry, couldn't resist) catch the best sunlight in your apartment or embrace the TikTok mirror selfie trend. Ask your sibling or roommate to snap pics of you rocking a rainbow tie-dye fit, or pull a Halsey or go full Megan Thee Stallion with some freshly-dyed rainbow locks. However you choose to show your pride, here are 25 captions that are the perfect addition to your Instagram post.

A Little Tongue-In-Cheek

1. Even when I'm in quarantine, I'm still I'm pan-sexy

2. "Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf*cker." — Janelle Monáe.

3. Still here, asexual and giving absolutely zero f*cks.

4. The only thing straight about me is my hair, and lately, even that's questionable.

5. "If I gotta be a b*tch, I'ma be a bad one." — "Kehlani, "CRZY"

6. Still here, still genderqueer

7. "Make lots of noise / Kiss lots of boys / Or kiss lots of girls / If that's something you're into." — Kacey Musgraves, "Follow Your Arrow"

8. Pride Month vibe check.

9. "My mama told me when I was young, 'We are all born superstars.'" Lady Gaga, "Born This Way"

10. Looking like a themme fatale

11. "They call me Drip to the E to the Sha / Diamonds like d*mn, booty like duh / Twerking on him, twerking on her / F*cking it up, f*cking it up" — Todrick Hall, "Dripeesha"

12. Even in quarantine, I'm still putting the "bi" in b*tch

Totally Sweet & From The Heart

13. Even when life sucks — cough, quarantine — I'm proud of who I am.

14. The future is non-binary and wow, does it look good.

15. "Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new." — Hayley Kiyoko, "Girls Like Girls"

16. ACE-ing everything I do, including quarantine.

17. "You have to go the way your blood beats. If you don’t live the only life you have, you won’t live some other life, you won’t live any life at all." — James Baldwin

18. Feeling queer, won't delete later.

19. Proud this month and every other month, TBH. I'm not letting this pandemic get me down.

20. "Live. Work. Pose."

21. "Love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love." — Lin Manuel Miranda

22. "I'm just someone who cannot fake it. I can only do something with my full heart invested or just not do it all." — Amandla Stenberg

23. Just serving a little quarantine look and celebrating the best month of the year.

24. "I don't know who I am outside of someone who's just trying to be free and find safety for myself and for others." — Indya Moore

25. “What do I need feet for when I have wings to fly?” — Frida Kahlo

Totally flex from the safety of your home with a downright iconic Pride pic on the 'gram.