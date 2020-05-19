Shopping for a good cause is the best way to shop. And since 2020 Pride events have been canceled or moved to online events in most states due to continued shelter-at-home orders in response to coronavirus, you may be looking for a new way to celebrate while giving back. If you’re looking to treat yourself to some new clothes to still showcase your pride throughout the month of June, ASOS’ 2020 Pride collection will benefit GLAAD in a big way.

This year’s collaboration features a range of new t-shirts, sweatshirts, and shorts with a message of unity printed on them. The first drop consists of eight pieces, but ASOS confirmed in a press release shared with Elite Daily that there will be additional drops throughout June, giving you even more to look forward to. Every piece is available now on ASOS’ website in sizes XS to 4XL, as well as tall options.

This is the fourth year in a row that ASOS has teamed up with GLAAD for a Pride month collection. Since it was founded in 1985, GLAAD has fought against discrimination for those in the LGBTQ+ community. And while more and more brands are creating Pride collections and donating some of their proceeds to LGBTQ+ charities, ASOS is giving 100% of the sales from the collection to GLAAD. To treat yourself and give back to the LGBTQ+ community, consider shopping ASOS’ Pride collection, and check out a few major staples in the line below.

There’s something super streamlined yet funky about a matching set, and that’s definitely true of the ASOS x GLAAD Unisex Two-Piece ($69, ASOS). The loose fit of the tank top and shorts makes this outfit relaxed and perfect for hot weather. Tie-dye matching sets have also been all over social media recently, making this a great summer choice if you want to get in on the trend.

Made from environmentally friendly cotton, the ASOS x GLAAD Unisex T-shirt with Unity Logo ($29, ASOS) is breathable and comfy. The design of this shirt is meant to stand for the strength of people coming together. If you believe in the power of community and want to wear it loud and proud, this tee is for you.

The “&” symbol represents unity and working together “with all communities subject to discrimination” according to GLAAD’s website. With colorful ampersands decorating the front and back of this ASOS x GLAAD Unisex Relaxed Sweatshirt ($45, ASOS), you’ll be spreading GLAAD’s message everywhere you go.

The ASOS x GLAAD Unisex Oversized T-shirt ($38, ASOS) is basically styled like a really cool concert tee. The muted tie-dye color scheme ensures this shirt will fit effortlessly into your closet, but the perfectly hectic print keeps it fresh and interesting.

Sun’s out guns out. If you like to show off your arms, don’t cut up a new shirt. Instead, grab the ASOS x GLAAD Unisex Sleeveless Tank ($32, ASOS). This tank top has the same soft colors and bold graphic as the previous shirt, but gives your arms even more room to breathe.

This collection features options with so many fit choices, but if oversized isn’t your thing, maybe the ASOS x GLAAD Unisex Two-Piece Cropped T-shirt ($32, ASOS) is. The shirt's hem is cut to just below the belly button, so you can enjoy the shorter look without going full-on cropped. The abstract floral pattern would look amazing with solid-color bottoms, like jeans, or you could pattern block easily with this shirt for an even bolder look.