25 Instagram Captions For Your 6-Month Anniversary That Are Low-Key Perfect

"The only true currency in this bankrupt world is what you share with someone else when you're uncool," according to Cameron Crowe via Philip Seymour Hoffman as Lester Bangs in Almost Famous. (RIP.) I submit that the sixth-month mark of a relationship is the exact moment where you become "uncool." You become uncool in that you stop concealing your feelings, you divulge things like your affinity for popping pimples, and you feel comfortable nerding out about your love online. But remember, uncool does not mean it's time to brag. There are Instagram captions for your six-month anniversary that won't make you seem like a dork, and I'm here to help you craft them.

I'm sorry to shame the Instagram couples of the world, but I have seen too many couples on my feed acting as though they are a portmanteau-worthy celebrity pairs. But as a curmudgeon who is also a romantic, I do understand your desire to put something on the internet about your big-ish milestone. So if you must post on Instagram, here are some ideas for your captions. Self-deprecation is encouraged, and so is a sense of humor. A single red heart emoji as a caption is not.

Cute Captions DjelicS/E+/Getty Images Happy 0.5 years to my best pal.

Here's to six months of belly laughs and butterflies.

Happy half-a-dozen-month anniversary to the sweetest person I know.

We've spent over 15.5 million seconds together, but we're making every second count.

Thanks for finally asking me out six months ago.

I would say it's been a SIXcessful six months together.

Est. 6 months ago.

I didn't think it was possible to smile for six months straight. You proved me wrong.

Woahhhhh, we're halfway there. Woah-oh, no one can compare. #SixMonthAnniversary

Romantic Captions I've loved you six months now, honey, but I want 'em all.

There's a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you, dear. Have I known you 6 months or 60 years?

Celebrating half a year with my other half.

Who knew how much six months could change your life?

Loving you is the easiest thing I could ever do. Happy six months, my love.

Six months to the day when you made everything OK.

I must have done something right to make you come into my life. Happy six-month anniversary, baby.

Half a year down. Many years to go.

Funny Captions MilosStankovic/E+/Getty Images If our relationship was a fetus, it would be the length of an ear of corn by now. #SixMonths

Congrats, bae! We've officially lasted long enough to watch every season of Grey's Anatomy together.

You should get an award for putting up with six months of my nonsense.

It's a miracle! We've spent six months together and you're not sick of me yet! ...Right?

Yay! We're halfway to celebrating an anniversary other people will acknowledge! Happy six months, cutie.

Our relationship has officially lasted longer than Quibi. Cheers!

"Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy, but here's my number, so call me maybe?" — me, six months ago

Hey, we made it six months! Wanna go for six more?