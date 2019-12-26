Maybe you slept with a spoon under your pillow. Maybe you wore your pajamas inside out and backwards. No matter what your trick is, sometimes you're lucky enough to be blessed with a snow day, and no matter your age, it never gets less exciting. Of course, chilly days are always a little cozier when you have someone to share them with. Winter weather provides the perfect backdrop for adorable couple pics, and if you're experiencing brain freeze, then allow me to provide you with some clever Instagram captions for snow days with your partner.

Whether you're the type of couple to have a snowball fight or to cuddle inside by the fire, a great SO can take weather that's frightful and make it feel delightful. But even if you'd rather be holding hands (or holding a hot cup of cocoa) than snapping pics, you should still take the opportunity to grab a cute photo of you and your rosy-cheeked boo. Snow days give you a break from work and school, and these sweet snow day captions will give you a break from having to come up with a caption of own. All you need is your SO, a cute sweater, and portrait mode.

Song Lyrics Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images "What do I care how much it may storm? I've got my love to keep me warm." — Irving Berlin, "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm"

"It may be zero degrees with the snow falling down, but I've got warm and tender love just as long as (s)he's around." — Love Unlimited, "It May Be Winter Outside"

"I love the winter weather because the two of us can get together." — Peggy Lee, "Winter Weather"

"Since we've no place to go, let it snow, let it snow, let it snow." — Frank Sinatra, "Let It Snow"

"We're snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be." — Mitchell Parish, "Sleigh Ride"

"I can't feel my face when I'm (in the snow) with you, but I love it." — The Weeknd, "Can't Feel My Face"

"We go together like the winter and this sweater." — The Maine, "Ho Ho Hopefully"

"Come with me dance, my dear. Winter's so cold this year." — The Doors, "Wintertime Love"

"Breathing in snowflakes." — Ed Sheeran, "The A Team"

Pick-Up Lines & Puns "I must be a snowflake, because I've fallen for you."

"Black ice isn't the only thing I'm falling for this winter."

"You've got me feeling frostsmitten."

"It was love at frost sight when I first thaw you."

"Don't worry, baby — I only have ice for you."

"You always manage to warm my heart."

"You're the perfect hibermate."

"If kisses were snowflakes, I’d send you a blizzard."

Movie Quotes "I planned out our whole day. First, we'll make snow angels for two hours, then we'll go ice skating, then we'll eat a whole roll of Tollhouse Cookie dough as fast as we can, and then we'll snuggle." — Elf

"Some people are worth melting for." — Frozen

"Winter's a good time to stay in and cuddle." — Frozen

"Do you want to build a snowman?" — Frozen

"Anything can happen on a snow day." — Snow Day

"If you ask me, the miracle isn't how each snowflake is perfectly formed. The real winter miracle is what can happen afterward." — Snow Day

"When you stand in the snow, you look like an angel." — Groundhog Day

"Our tails are froze. And our nose are froze. And our ears are froze. And our toes are froze." — 101 Dalmatians