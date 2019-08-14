25 Instagram Captions For Croatia & Going On A Trip Straight Out Of Your Dreams

I remember my weekend trip to Croatia like it was yesterday. It began on a Thursday night during my semester abroad when my best friend and I walked to the train station with a couple of suitcases and a lot of hope for what the next few days would bring. The night before, we filled our bags with bathing suits, cameras, and things to keep us busy on the bus ride from Florence to Split. Now, you're looking for some fun Instagram captions for Croatia because you're about to make this trek for yourself.

Just like I did, you're about to fall in love with this beautiful country and the sights and savory cuisine it has to offer. You're about to take a dip in the waterfalls and walk across the pebble beaches that are lined with green hills and mountains. You may even take a boat to the islands off the coast to see, eat, and experience more, and channel your inner Young Donna from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

When you see a great spot to watch a sunset, you're going to stop at it and wait for the sky to turn pink. When you find a beautiful skyline that doesn't have a single skyscraper in it, you're going to pause for a moment and take in all the #views. That's what traveling and going on these types of weekend trips is all about: being spontaneous and experiencing as much of the world as possible.

It's also meant to fill your mind with moments and your camera roll with pictures of stunning places like Croatia. Be sure to post those pics, OK? Here are 25 captions that'll show the world that this is a trip straight out of your wildest dreams.

1. "Croatia is calling, so I must go."

2. "This country is taking my breath away."

3. "Some weekend trips should last forever."

4. "Find me near the Mediterranean Sea."

5. "Be there in a Split second."

6. "Don't you just love Dubrovnik?"

7. "'Game of Thrones' was filmed here. That's all."

8. "Feelin' breezy and beachy."

9. "It always feels like summer here."

10. "I'm chasing all the waterfalls in Croatia. Sorry, TLC."

11. "All she does is beach, beach, beach."

12. "I've never met a pebble beach I didn't like."

13. "Hey, MTV. Welcome to my Mediterranean palace."

14. "Doing this sweet thing called traveling to Croatia."

15. "You either love Croatia, or you're wrong."

16. "Where there's a will, there's a wave."

17. "Be the person who decided to go on a weekend trip to Croatia."

18. "Oh, what a world." — Kacey Musgraves, "Oh, What A World"

19. "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." — Anita Desai

20. "I'm all about the passport stamps."

21. "Being near the ocean is everything I need."

22. "But first, let's weekend in Croatia."

23. "Shake your palm palms."

24. "Sunset lover and big-time dreamer."

25. "Croatia, you have my heart forever."

Other than a few fun and travel-inspired captions, the only things you need before you depart are some apps for travelers and the best tips I have for packing your bags. (Trust me when I say you won't want to be lugging around anything heavy or bulky when you're trying to see the world.)

So, roll your bathing suits and the beach outfits you're going to need for this weekend trip to Croatia, and wear your sneakers on the bus or train. Be flexible when it comes to your bathroom products as well. Then, mentally prepare yourself for a getaway straight out of your dreams.