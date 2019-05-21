25 Hiking Captions For Couples Who Like To Wander Where The WiFi Is Weak

Candlelit dinners and walks on the beach are amazing, but there's nothing more romantic than watching the sunset with bae from a high viewpoint. Just imagine hiking up to a cool spot where all you can see is the sky. As the sun begins to set, you're greeted with the most beautiful pink, orange, and purple hues. It's the perfect opportunity for a selfie, and when you're ready to post that on the 'Gram, you'll need some hiking captions for couples.

In my opinion, hiking is basically a first date must if you live in LA. It's not difficult to see why. It's the perfect chance to get to know someone while you're walking along the trails. And if you're a couple who loves the great outdoors, you probably go on a few hikes a week. It's the cutest workout you could do together. Plus, when you're in the woods, there's a ton of nature that deserves to be snapped for Instagram. You might even want to get a cute pic of you taking your SO's hand, guiding the way, or set up a self timer to get a wide shot of the view behind you.

Whatever you end up capturing, you'll want to post with ease by using any of these 25 hiking captions. The beautiful nature must be explored, and there's no one you'd rather do it with.

1. "The best view comes after the hardest climb."

2. "There's no one I'd rather walk the trails with than you."

3. "Don't ever leaf me."

4. "It doesn’t matter where you are going, it’s who you have beside you."

5. "You are my greatest adventure." — Mr. Incredible, The Incredibles

6. "What we find in a soulmate is not something wild to tame, but something wild to run with." — Robert Brault

7. "Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars." — Norman Vincent Peale

8. "I want to travel the world with you."

9. "You keep me safe. I'll keep you wild."

10. "Together is my favorite place to be."

11. "Ain't no mountain high enough, ain't no valley low enough, ain't no river wide enough, to keep me from getting to you babe." — Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough"

12. "Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt." — John Muir

13. "Climbing is as close as we can come to flying." — Margaret Young

14. "May the forest be with us."

15. "We like to wander where the WiFi is weak."

16. "Camping is not a date; it’s an endurance test. If you can survive camping with someone, you should marry them on the way home." — Yvonne Prinz

17. "Nothing is better than this moment with you."

18. "I know there's nature all around, but I can't keep my eyes off of you."

19. "I believe in the magic of watching a sunset with a loved one."

20. "Instead of Netflix and chill, we watch sunsets on a hill."

21. "Every day I fall for you more and more."

22. "Be-leaf me, you are awesome."

23. "On a tree-mendous hike with you."

24. "Where you lead, I will follow." — Carole King, "Where You Lead"

25. "Sorry for the sappy couple pic."