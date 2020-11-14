If you love hiking in a winter wonderland, the right cold-weather gear — including a good jacket — can help you stay warm and comfortable while you enjoy the great outdoors. The best winter hiking jackets are insulated for warmth but lightweight enough for you to move comfortably, making it easy to get some fresh air and exercise even when the weather is cold and wet.

When choosing a winter hiking jacket, you have a choice between synthetic and down insulation. While both these fillings are light, down offers more warmth for its weight, and it packs easily for convenient storage in your backpack. The drawback? Down won’t offer much warmth if it gets wet — not ideal if you get caught in a downpour or wet snow. (If you do opt for down, look for a water-resistant shell that can help keep your jacket relatively warm and dry.) Jackets with synthetic filling or fleece lining, on the other hand, offers great moisture-resistance, but they tend to be a little heavier and less packable. But if you plan to hike in wet conditions, synthetic will be your best bet. Other aspects to consider: If you need a jacket for extreme cold, consider a heavier ski coat with reflective thermal insulation, or if you live in a rainy region (looking at you, Pacific Northwest), opt for a totally waterproof rain jacket with a fleece lining for extra warmth.

As far as style goes, most of these options come in multiple colors and patterns, from classic black to hot pink, so you're sure to find one you'll want to wear all season long. With that in mind, read on for the best winter hiking jackets on Amazon in a range of styles, weights, and colors.

1. The Fan-Favorite Columbia Jacket Columbia Women’s Heavenly Jacket $120 | Amazon See On Amazon This quilted Columbia jacket has earned a stellar 4.8-star overall rating from Amazon reviewers, thanks to its non-bulky silhouette and cozy warmth. The synthetic down material offers great insulation, while the reflective lining helps retain body heat and the fleece collar protects your neck from frigid air. The polyester shell is water-resistant, so the jacket will hold up in snow and light rain, and the extended cuffs with thumbholes keep your hands toasty. There are two exterior zippered pockets, along with a zippered security pocket inside the jacket — perfect for stashing a granola bar and some lip balm before you hit the trails. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small - 3X An enthusiastic reviewer: “Considering how lightweight this coat is, it is really warm and versatile. I've worn it comfortably in 30F and 60F and think it'll be fine for below freezing weather with a sweatshirt or fleece underneath (and a hat).”

2. An Ultra-Lightweight & Packable Down Jacket BALEAF Women’s Packable Down Jacket $59 | Amazon See On Amazon Down is known for being both lightweight and warm — making it a great option for cold weather hiking — but it usually comes with a pretty hefty price tag. This winter jacket, though, is a surprisingly affordable (and very worthy) option. Made with duck down and feather filling, this features a water-resistant nylon shell that'll have you covered in case you get caught in some light rain; but keep in mind that it'll lose its warmth (and take a good amount of time to dry out), if you get caught in a downpour. Elasticized cuffs and a high collar with a hood add extra warmth, and there are exterior zip pockets and a hidden inner pocket. Plus, this jacket is super easy to fold down and pack inside the included carrying bag when not in use, making it a great choice if you're looking for something you can stow in a backpack. If you're looking for something that'll just keep your core warm, consider the vest version of this jacket. Available colors and styles: 4

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: “I bought this jacket so I could have a warm jacket that packed up into a small bag for traveling. It is now my everyday jacket I love it so much! I've worn it in 43 degree weather with wind blowing and felt warm and toasty.”

3. A Warm Jacket With A Thermal Reflective Liner Andorra Women’s Performance Insulated Ski Jacket With Zip-Off Hood $120 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something that pulls out all the stops, this warm jacket with a zip-off hood is a fantastic option. The polyester twill shell is fully waterproof, and the thermal reflective liner helps retains body heat. The removable hood is lined in soft fleece, and the drawstrings on both the hood and hem help further block the chill. The exterior cuffs are adjustable, and the stretchy interior cuffs with thumbholes help keep the cold from sneaking through. And if you happen to get hot while you hike, there are underarm zippers you can open for ventilation. This jacket also has the most storage options, boasting two hand pockets, zippered sleeve and chest pockets, and interior mesh-lined and zip pockets for your valuables. Available colors and styles: 9

Available sizes: Small - X-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: “So excited to have found this Andorra jacket that checks off all of my criteria. Lightweight and super comfortable [...] And when you do need some cooling down, unzip the underarm zippers. Lots of pockets in nooks to zip away safely your little gadgets and even some snacks on hiking trails."

4. An Insulated But Breathable Soft Shell Jacket Camel Crown Fleece-Lined Water-Resistant Jacket $50 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're planning to work up a sweat on your hike, you may want to consider this water-resistant, fleece-lined soft shell jacket. Although soft shell jackets tend to offer less moisture protection in heavy rain or snow, they're generally more stretchy and breathable, so they're great when you're on the move and working up a sweat. The shell is made from a water-resistant blend of polyester and spandex, while the interior is lined with soft and warm polyester polar fleece. The hood, hem, and cuffs are adjustable for the perfect fit, and the zippered side pockets and hidden inner pocket are great for storing essentials. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small - 3X An enthusiastic reviewer: “This jacket fits well and is warm. It is however, not waterproof. I’d say it more on the water resistant side. Still a good buy at a good price point for hiking or being out in cooler weather."

5. A Cozy Puffer Jacket That's Under $50 Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Puffer Jacket $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% polyester, this winter puffer jacket is lightweight water-resistant, and best of all — wallet-friendly. The quilted coat features contoured seams for a fitted silhouette that won't get in the way while you scale any mountains, and there’s a hood you can pull up for extra warmth. Elasticized cuffs keep the wind and cold at bay, and the two zippered side pockets are great for keeping hands warm or storing essentials. Plus, when you’re not using the jacket, it packs up neatly into the included carrying bag — but since it's synthetic, it won't be quite as lightweight as down. Available colors and styles: 14

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: “I took it on a road trip through AZ in April was great in the chilly days while hiking in the morning and did well in drizzle rain. Kept me nice and warm and dry even with wind in an open air jeep.”

6. A Fleece-Lined & Waterproof Jacket For Rain Columbia Switchback Sherpa-Lined Jacket $70 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something that'll stand up to cold and rainy conditions, look no further than this sherpa-lined rain jacket. Made with a lightweight nylon shell and a plush fleece interior, it features a hood, elasticized cuffs, and a drawstring hem to block out moisture. The sleeves are not insulated — so it may not be the best choice if you're dealing with extra frigid temperatures — but it's perfect if you're planning a demanding hike on a rainy day. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X An enthusiastic reviewer: "Love this jacket. It’s waterproof enough for me to wear on hikes in the rainy PNW and I’ve always stayed dry. The Sherpa lining is great because it keeps me warmer than other rain jackets I’ve owned in the past."