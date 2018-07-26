As sad as you are to see another summer nearing its end, it's likely inspired you to make the most of the remaining beach days in August. No more delays on those pool parties, barbecues, and last-minute road trips out of town. Now is the time to really seas the summer days as you say goodbye. When you're living it up before fall arrives, you'll want some clever Instagram captions for end of summer pics you want to share on the 'Gram.

Finally, cross everything off your summer bucket list, and in doing so, snap as many pics as possible to remember it all. Plan an epic weekend getaway with the besties before everyone heads off to college. You could even make it a point to celebrate the end of summer with a bonfire beach party. While you're watching the sunset over the water, make sure to grab your friends for an epic squad pic with the beautiful views in the background.

Time is running out, so don't waste any of it when you want to post that sweet pic to the 'Gram. Instead, get right back to partying without any delay, by having these 25 end of summer captions ready to use. Then, wave goodbye to summer, and say hello to the fall.

1. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." — Unknown

2. "Summer is over. Time to officially remember what day of the week it is." — Unknown

3. "Catch you on the next wave." — Unknown

4. "Summer should get a speeding ticket." — Unknown

5. "August is like the Sunday of summer." — Unknown

6. "Sea you later." — Unknown

7. "See you later, alligator." — Unknown

8. "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." — Winnie The Pooh

9. "Why is summer mist romantic and autumn mist just sad?" — Dodie Smith

10. "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde

11. "T-T-F-N. Ta-ta for now." — Tigger

12. "We'll meet again. Don't know where. Don't know when. But I know we'll meet again some sunny day." — Vera Lynn, "We'll Meet Again"

13. "Every moment is a fresh beginning." — T.S. Eliot

14. "Cheerio! Chex you later." — Unknown

15. "Summer will always have a pizza my heart." — Unknown

16. "When the winter comes, the summer shines infinitely in our hearts!" — Mehmet Murat ildan

17. "Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again." — Unknown

18. "A falling leaf is summer's wave goodbye." — Unknown

19. "Keep calm and pretend you are at the beach." — Unknown

20. "Stay salty my friends." — Unknown

21. "Salt in the air. Sand in my hair. Summer in my heart." — Unknown

22. "Cheers to never saying goodbye to summer." — Unknown

23. "'Cause a little bit of summer's what the whole year's all about." — John Mayer, "Wildfire"

24. "Goodbye to you. Goodbye to everything that I knew. You were the one I loved. The one thing that I tried to hold onto." — Michelle Branch, "Goodbye To You"

25. "Let us shell-abrate all the good times and tan lines." — Unknown