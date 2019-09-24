25 Captions For October Wedding Pics That Are Downright Boo-tiful

When you think of October, Halloween, pumpkins, and sweater weather may first come to mind, but love is also in the air. A fall wedding is the perfect combination of rustic-chic vibes and romance that makes it an incredible time of the year to say "I do" to your soulmate. Not only will you look amazing on your special day, but you may have some of the best weather to complete your picture-perfect memories. All that's left on the agenda is to come up with captions for October wedding pics, and I have you covered.

A crisp autumn day sets the ultimate tone; the entire season is about change and starting fresh. You and your partner have decided to join together and embrace an exciting new chapter of your life as a married couple. It makes perfect sense to have your day be smack dab in the middle of the season. Just imagine the gorgeous photos you'll get with the wedding party surrounded by fall foliage.

Perhaps, you chose October for your wedding because you and your fiancé/financée love Halloween. A spooktacular ceremony deserves some hauntingly beautiful pics. Though, you'll be too busy dancing the night away, enjoying pumpkin spice cake, and spending time with everyone you love to stop and come up with captions on your own. Pose for pictures and use any of these 25 wedding captions already written for you that are perfect for your October day.

Shutterstock

1. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L. M. Montgomery

2. "I've fallen for you, and I don't plan to ever get up."

3. "October is the perfect time to fall in love."

4. "October will always be our month."

5. "I still fall for you every day."

6. "You're my pumpkin spice and everything nice."

7. "What a lovely fall day to get married."

8. "The leaves are changing colors, and I'm changing my last name."

9. "And so we lived apple-y ever after."

10. "We're simply meant to be." — The Nightmare Before Christmas

11. "My wedding colors are October."

12. "I love you more than I love October, and I really love October."

Shutterstock

13. "There are no days so delightful as those of a fine October." — Alexander Smith

14. "I'm marrying my boo today."

15. "I tricked you into marrying me, and isn't that a treat?"

16. "You're the only treat I need for Halloween this year."

17. "Having an unbe-leaf-able wedding day."

18. "I'm just glad nothing will turn into a pumpkin in this fairy tale."

19. "Oh my gourd, I'm married."

20. "We'll never be too old to play in the leaves together."

21. "I might as well have a bouquet of leaves, because they're just as colorful as the flowers."

22. "Leaves are falling. Marriage is calling."

24. "Warm October nights. You came and cuddled next to me, baby." — Yellowcard, "October Nights"

25. "There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight."