For most people, Halloween is all about dressing up in scary costumes, giving them a chance to tap into their spooky side. That's not you. No, instead, you plan on keeping it heavenly this Halloween by dressing up as an angel. Maybe you and your bestie have decided to go as both an angel and a devil this year. Or, you're channeling your inner Juliet from the Leo DiCaprio Romeo + Juliet. Either way, you'll need some captions for angel costumes when you're ready to post that Halloween selfie to the 'Gram.

When Halloween is basically the one night of the year to really let your imagination run wild, why wouldn't you want to glow like an angel? It's an easy costume to pull together last-minute. All you need is a white dress, and you can DIY angel wings with cardboard and feathers. You may even be working it down the runway at whatever party you attend as a Victoria's Secret angel. Whatever angel you are, go the extra glam mile by adding as much sparkle as possible with a Milk Glitter Stick or Too Faced's Angel Tears lipstick.

You'll look so good that a costume pic is necessary for the 'Gram. Don't worry, your prayers have been answered, and I've assembled these 25 angel captions so you won't have to waste a minute before you post. I hope your Halloween is as heavenly as possible.

1. "She's proof that you can walk through hell and still be an angel." — r.h. Sin

2. "You are never so lost that your angels cannot find you." — Jeff Rees Jones

3. "She was an angel, that made even the devil want to get to heaven." — A.J. Lawless

4. "Sorry for what I said when I wasn't wearing my wings." — Unknown

5. "Calling all angels." — Train

6. "I am good, but not an angel. I do sin, but I am not the devil. I am just a small girl in a big world trying to find someone to love." — Marilyn Monroe

7. "There's a little bit of devil in her angel eyes." — Love and Theft, "Angel Eyes"

8. "If I got rid of my demons, I’d lose my angels." — Tennessee Williams

9. "Once upon a time, an angel and a devil fell in love. It did not end well." — Laini Taylor

10. "Angel face." — Unknown

11. "We are all winging it. That's what angels do." — Unknown

12. "Ooh, heaven is a place on Earth." — Belinda Carlisle, "Heaven Is A Place On Earth"

13. "I am 99% angel, but oh, that 1%." — Unknown

14. "When in doubt, wing it out." — Unknown

15. "Spread your wings and fly." — Unknown

16. "If you were born without wings, do nothing to prevent them from growing." — Coco Chanel

17. "You can fly." — Peter Pan

18. "Girl, you're my angel, you're my darling angel." — Shaggy, "Angel"

19. "In the arms of the angel, fly away from here." — Sarah McLachlan, "Angel"

20. "You're my angel, come and make it all right." — Aerosmith, "Angel"

21. "I'm loving angels instead." — Robbie Williams, "Angels"

22. "Angel, make my wish come true. Let me be in heaven here on earth with you." — Elvis Presley, "Angel"

23. "You're my slice of heaven." — Unknown

24. "I can feel your halo." — Beyoncé, "Halo"

25. "So, won't you fly with me?" — Jonas Brothers, "Fly With Me"