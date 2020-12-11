Taylor Swift dropped her ninth studio album titled Evermore, along with a music video for her latest single "willow" on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, and has the world been the same since? Her work always promises a ton of Easter eggs, magical stories, and poetic lyrics. Needless to say, Taylor Swift "willow" lyrics for Instagram captions may turn your posts into love letters that reflect the dreamiest of Swift's work yet.

Folklore may have inspired you to pose amongst tall trees and wear cozy cardigans to your Zoom meetings. With Evermore, songs like "willow" echo similar cottagecore themes, but may also make you want to purchase a ukulele, rent a secluded Airbnb, or set up a backdrop in your living room, complete with a piano bench and lots of candles. Taylor Swift's "willow" lyrics are just that mesmerizing, as they tell the story of a longtime love and seem like they might be inspired by Swift's boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Alwyn has actually appeared in the song credits for tracks on both the Folklore and Evermore albums under the name William Bowery. This was confirmed by Swift in her Disney+ special, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. Although he helped write songs like "coney island" on Evermore, "willow" is seemingly about him.

Take those lovely emotions to heart when you're creating posts with a "willow" lyric. From, "That's my man" to, "I come back stronger than a '90s trend," there's really a lot of opportunity to take these stories that Swift has developed and run with them. Add one of these lyrics to the latest selfie you took, a photo of your hot coffee, or a closeup shot of the sun hitting the sheets on your bed in the morning. Show Evermore some love while you're at it, as this might be the most poetic and dreamy vibe ever.

1. "That's my man."

2. "Lost in your current like a priceless wine."

3. "I'm begging for you to take my hand."

4. "The more that you say, the less I know."

5. "I'll meet you after dark."

6. "Wreck my plans."

7. "That look on your face."

8. "Wherever you stray, I follow."

9. "Life was a willow."

10. "You were a trophy or a champion ring."

11. "There was one prize I'd cheat to win."

12. "That look on your face."

13. "Rough on the surface."

14. "As if you were a mythical thing."

15. "You cut through like a knife."

16. "My train could take you home."

17. "Anywhere else is hollow."

18. "I come back stronger than a '90s trend."

19. "I should'a known from the look on your face."

20. "A work of art."

21. "Show me the places..."

22. "They count me out time and time again."

23. "Wait for the signal."

24. "It bent right to your wind."