Imagine this: The weekend is coming to a close, and you're cuddled up in your bed. You have your favorite pair of sweatpants on, along with a crewneck sweatshirt you've had since college. The television has been playing reruns of Friends and Queer Eye since earlier this afternoon, and you ordered a pizza that should be here any minute. It's the perfect Sunday night, if you ask me. Sure, there are probably assignments you need to do and friends you should text. But, you've decided that the only thing you really need are some Sunday night Instagram captions, because you're feeling lazy on and off social media. (Same.)

Sometimes, disconnecting from the real world feels so refreshing and allows your brain to hit the virtual pause button — to take a break from its usual high-speed pace. I can tell you that I've never regretted a Sunday night that was spent drawing myself a bubble bath, lighting my vanilla-scented candles, and listening to a podcast on how to become a travel influencer. I've always soaked in the peace, quiet, and inspiration, and felt more prepared to take on the week because of it.

So, if you haven't already tried it, I double-dog dare you to. I encourage you to pull out a book you've been dying to read, and put away your gel pens and detailed planner. I challenge you to be as lazy as possible, treat yourself to takeout from a restaurant down the street, and eat it while being surrounded by cozy blankets.

Last but not least, I think you should post something on social media with one of these 24 Instagram captions for Sunday night. It'll feel so good.

1. "Wanna lazy Sunday with me?"

2. "Bubble baths are always the cure for Sunday blues."

3. "My schedule for tonight includes naps and Netflix."

4. "Never underestimate the power of a pizza."

5. "I'm not lazy. I'm on energy saving mode."

6. "On Sundays, we wear sweatpants."

7. "Let's hang where the WiFi is."

8. "Messy hair, don't care."

9. "Sundays should come with a pause button."

10. "Namast'ay in bed."

11. "It's an 'Add to Cart' kind of night."

12. "Until further notice, assume that I'm on the couch."

13. "Life happens, lazy Sunday nights help."

14. "This is my happy place."

15. "Sunday nights are my soulmates."

16. "Can we start the weekend again? I wasn't ready."

17. "Tea and fuzzy socks only."

18. "Easy like Sunday night."

19. "Everything is better when you're in sweatpants."

20. "Sorry, I can't come in tomorrow. I'm allergic to Mondays."

21. "A girl and her Sunday nights is an endless love affair."

22. "Hashtag weekend."

23. "It's snuggle o'clock."

24. "Stay cozy."

While you're treating yourself, be sure to download the best editing apps to your phone and take some time to edit the pizza pictures in your camera roll, or the selfies that you've been meaning to post. Mess around with the different features, and see what you can create from the comfort of your couch.

Of course, if #nofilter is more your style, that's totally OK, too! Social media is entirely what you want it to be and what you make of it — just like your Sunday nights.