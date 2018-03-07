24 Sunday Morning Instagram Captions That'll Kick Those Scaries To The Curb

"Everybody's working for the weekend," as the band Loverboy sang it best. Everyone is striving to make it through the five work days just to get to two days of rest and relaxation. However, once Sunday comes around, everyone is stressing out once again because Sunday is just pre-Monday (and Mondays suck). That type of thinking is exactly what makes Sunday such a stinker, though. When you're feeling down about the second day of the weekend, Sunday morning Instagram captions that brighten your — and everyone else's days — are exactly what you need.

See, the more you dwell on Sunday just bringing you one step closer to Monday, the worse that day gets. Yes, Mondays can be the biggest drag sometimes. However, Sunday deserves some love. Sundays are meant for chilling, and you should definitely take advantage of that before the work week begins.

Sundays are lovely and beautiful. Saturdays are sometimes the most popular days for events and parties, just because you have a buffer day in between then and work. Change that buffer day into an extra day to actually get stuff done. Or better yet, use it to chill and pamper yourself. Self care is essential, so if you just want to coffee and Netflix-marathon it, you do your thing.

1. "Maybe if we all sit extremely still, Monday won't be able to see us." — Unknown

2. "Sunday morning, rain is falling." — Maroon 5, "Sunday Morning"

3. "A Sunday well spent brings a week of content." — Unknown

4. "Sunday clears away the rust of the whole week." — Joseph Addison

5. "Come here you big, beautiful cup of coffee and lie to me about how much we're going to get done today." — Unknown

6. "Do not let Sunday be taken from you." — Albert Schweitzer

7. "I'll be back again before it's time for Sunny-down. I'll be lazing on a Sunday afternoon." — Queen, "Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon"

8. "Sundays are for snuggles." — Unknown

9. "I want a Sunday kind of love, a love to last past Saturday night." — Etta James, "A Sunday Kind Of Love"

10. "Steal a kiss as the sun fades. That's what I love about Sunday." — Craig Morgan, "That's What I Love About Sunday"

11. "And on Sundays, we do nothing." — Unknown

12. "You came in with the breeze on Sunday morning." — No Doubt, "Sunday Morning"

13. "Sunday Funday." — Unknown

14. "A girl and her bed on a Sunday are an endless love affair." — Unknown

15. "I do my Sunday dreaming, and all my Sunday scheming, every minute, every hour, every day." — Etta James, "A Sunday Kind Of Love"

16. "Sundays should come with a pause button." — Unknown

17. "If I promise to go to church on Sunday, Will you go with me on Friday night?" — Green Day, "Church On Sunday"

18. "Sundays: sleep until you're hungry, then eat until you're sleepy." — Unknown

19. "The sun is a daily reminder that we too can rise again from the darkness, that we too can shine our own light." — S. Anja

20. "Rise and shine, Sunday is mine." — Alani Vargas

21. "The best part about life? Every morning you have a new opportunity to become a happier version of yourself." — Unknown

22. "Anything negative that comes at me throughout the week, you just take it and put it in that box over there for motivation and use it on Sunday." — Calvin Johnson

23. "Do what makes your soul shine." — Unknown

24. "Poetry is truth in its Sunday clothes." — Joseph Roux