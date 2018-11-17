24 Cute Thanksgiving Captions For Couples, Because You're Serving Up A Slice Of Love

Looking back on all the memories you've made this year, you're feeling so #blessed. Maybe you landed your dream job, or discovered a new hobby that spoke to your soul. You traveled to a top bucket list destination, or moved into a cute studio apartment. But, quite possibly what you're most thankful for this year is your significant other. This is the person in your life who totally rocks your world on the daily — the person you consider to be your soulmate and late-night dance partner, all in one. Now, you just need some cute Thanksgiving captions for couples, because you're about to make a post that's as sweet as pumpkin pie.

The thing about Turkey Day is that it's all about celebrating in good company. That's why you and your best friends always host a dinner of your own a few weeks before, and why your relatives will travel from miles and miles away to catch up over a delicious home-cooked meal. You sit at the table and recall the adventures you've had in the past year or so, and share some laughs. Your significant other is sitting right by your side, lighting up the whole room.

Truth is, out of everyone in your life, your bae has likely been your best adventure buddy. Together, you've explored new coffee shops and hiking trails, or maybe found new music that turned into the soundtrack of your relationship. When times have been tough, they've picked you up and made you smile a bit brighter. And when times have been so good, it's because they were right there by your side.

So, on this Thanksgiving Day, you just want to say — well, thanks. You want to make sure your significant other knows how much you appreciate them, and wear your heart on your sleeve. It's going to sound as cheesy as the side of macaroni and cheese on the table, but making a post on social media is a sweet and simple way to start. Simply add one of these 24 captions for couples, and you'll be sharing a slice of love with the world.

1. "You're the pumpkin to my pie."

2. "I only have pies for you."

3. "Just me and my cutie pie."

4. "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about."

5. "I love you a pumpkin spice latte."

6. "I'm so grateful for good times and you."

7. "Giving thanks for you all year round."

8. "Cutest pumpkin in the patch."

9. "Happiness is homemade."

10. "Autumn, coffee, and you."

11. "The snuggle is going to be real today."

12. "I love you to the fridge of food and back."

13. "You're the best and I'm the luckiest."

14. "Home is wherever I am with you." — Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, "Home"

15. "And they lived appley ever after."

16. "Grateful for small things, big things, and everything in between."

17. "Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more." — Melody Beattie

18. "We were together. I forget the rest." — Walt Whitman

19. "Life doesn't have to be perfect to be wonderful." — Annette Funicello

20. "Be happy in the moment, that's enough. Each moment is all we need, not more." — Mother Teresa

21. "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy. You're one of them."

22. "Wherever you are, be all there." — Jim Elliot

23. "Together is our favorite place to be."

24. "It's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson, "Better Together"

When all is said and done, your feed will feel like it's been covered in pumpkin kisses and autumn wishes. You and your significant other will pose with the crunchy leaves or food on the table. You may share a sweet moment outside, wrapped up in a big blanket, or just capture a cute candid that says it all. Can you feel the love through the screen already? Sweet, me too!