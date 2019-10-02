In case you didn't know, Oct. 3 is not just any old day — it's also known as Mean Girls day. It's when Cady Heron was in math class with her big-time crush, Aaron Samuels. He turned around, rocking his dreamy flow and flannel, and asked her what the date was. Without hesitation, she responded, "It's October 3," and the rest was history. Now, many years later, you can still appreciate and use these Mean Girls captions for friends and pics with your go-to squad.

After all, you and your besties may be like some of the friend groups in this hilarious and iconic movie: inseparable. Back in high school, you sat at the same lunch table, and might have even decided which days you would wear a certain color or outfit. You may have gossiped over cafeteria pizza and French fries about your crushes, and likely went over your act for the upcoming talent show, too.

Popularity doesn't matter in the "real world," but you all have fun laughing at your hilarious and embarrassing stories from that time of your life and the trends you thought were so cool. (Army pants and flip flops, or "fetch," anyone?) You like to look back at old photos and post new ones from your weekend trips and college hangs on Instagram. That's why you need some Mean Girls captions for pics of you and your fave squad, and showing this rom-com some always-appreciated love.

Paramount Pictures

1. "She doesn't even go here!" — Damian

2. "Vintage, so adorable." — Regina George

3. "You're a regulation hottie." — Janis Ian

4. "Four for you, Glenn Coco." — Damian

5. "I mean that's just like the rules of feminism." — Gretchen Wieners

6. "Your face smells like peppermint!" — Aaron Samuels

7. "There's a 30% chance that it's already raining." — Karen Smith

8. "I meant to say cool and then I started to say great." — Cady Heron

9. "It's October 3." — Cady Heron

10. "I'm sorry that people are so jealous of me." — Gretchen Wieners

11. "The greatest people you will ever meet, and the worst." — Janis Ian

12. "My breasts can always tell when it's going to rain." — Karen Smith

13. "I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom." — Mrs. George

14. "I have really bad breath in the morning." — Cady Heron

15. "Fine! You can walk home, b*tches." — Regina George

16. "Do you wanna do something fun? Wanna go to Taco Bell?" — Karen Smith

17. "On Wednesdays we wear pink!" — Karen Smith

18. "Hey, you guys! Happy hour is from four to six!" — Mrs. George

Paramount Pictures

19. "That's why her hair is so big, it's full of secrets." — Damian

20. "That is so fetch!" — Gretchen Wieners

21. "And I want my pink shirt back! I want my pink shirt back!" — Damian

22. "Finally, Girl World was at peace." — Cady Heron

23. "Get in loser, we're going shopping." — Regina George

Did you find a caption or two that you like? Save them in a note on your phone, because you can use them anytime you post on social media — not just on Oct. 3. Although, this date is the best time to cuddle up with your besties, turn on this movie, and quote each line as they come. I know you know them all by heart, because I do too. No shame.