The final season of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina just dropped on Netflix, and if you're a fan of the show, you've probably marathon-watched it all by now. As sad as you are to see the series about your fave teen witch come to a close, you know you can still have Chilling Adventures of Sabrina quotes for Instagram captions to spook up your Insta posts. Even though you're not casting spells and traveling to Hell and back, there are some quotes that are totally relatable to your life.

Use a charming quote for your Sabrina-inspired #OOTD post, or some witchy words on your coffee brew snap. You could even use something from The Fright Club for a super cute group pic of you and your besties. Save some of these sayings to use when you decide to rewatch the whole series again with your roomies. There are even sweet quotes for couple pics of you and the Nick to your Sabrina, because you're #endgame after all.

Whatever life moments you want to share on the 'gram, any of these Chilling Adventures of Sabrina quotes are here for you to use. Having captions ready to go will magically make the posting process easier and give you a chance to get back to enjoying both your mortal and witchy sides.

Netflix

1. "Let's go to Hell and get my boyfriend back." — Sabrina

2. "Resurrection of witches." — Father Blackwood

3. "My name is Sabrina Spellman." — Sabrina

4. "And there are more terrors yet to come." — Ambrose

5. "That's my girl." — Lucifer

6. "The power to warp reality itself." — Father Blackwood

7. "A girl who was half witch, half mortal." — Sabrina

8. "The end of all things." — Ambrose

9. "A threat to one of us is a threat to us both." — Sabrina

10. "If you want the crown, you're going to have to prove yourself worthy of it." — Caliban

11. "Being queen of Hell isn't a summer job." — Aunt Zelda

Netflix

12. "Alright Salem, let's finish this." — Sabrina

13. "It can't be all Hell all the time." — Roz

14. "Hell's under new management now." — Sabrina

15. "In the town of Greendale, where it always feels like Halloween..." — Sabrina

16. "This is uncharted territory." — Sabrina

17. "Embrace your destiny." — Lucifer

18. "I can choose to be afraid of my powers, or I can use them." — Sabrina

19. "Honestly, first purgatory, now Hell. What's next? Heaven?" — Aunt Zelda

20. "I feel I must warn you, this is who I am." — Sabrina

21. "Claim the throne." — Father Blackwood

22. "A coven to save." — Nick

23. "Here we go again." — Harvey