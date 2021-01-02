As 2020 headed out the door, it took one of Netflix's high profile projects, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, with it. As fans discovered with the final Part 4, which hit Netflix on Dec. 31, 2020, the entire series has represented one full year of Sabrina's life, beginning with her 16th birthday in the pilot and ending on her 17th birthday in the final episode. But these tweets about the Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina series finale are proof that just because the year is over, it doesn't mean fans were ready to say goodbye.

Warning: Spoilers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 follow. The decision to turn CAOS' two-season run into a single year of Sabrina's life wasn't a casual one. This series didn't just cover her tumultuous 16th year on Earth; it chronicled her final one. All the decisions that Sabrina made, from refusing to sign the Book of the Beast to destroying a time loop and creating two of herself, led to her death. Her deaths were twofold: first with her Hell-dwelling double, Sabrina Morningstar, and then her primary self, Sabrina Spellman. Her aunts, Zelda and Hilda, buried both of her in the backyard. The final scene of the whole show revealed Sabrna Spellman in the afterlife, standing next to her "endgame" love interest, Nick Scratch.

Despite CAOS' over-the-top dramatics since its arrival in 2018, fans weren't prepared for an ending that felt so final.

Not everyone hated Sabrina's final moments. But in a year when terrible things just kept happening, this felt like another kick in the gut.

Unsurprisingly many fans couldn't handle the pain, and demanded a recount.

But the reality is, CAOS was a series Netflix just couldn't control. It was produced by a company that had gone from production partner to rival this year with its streaming service launch (in this case, HBO Max.). And for what it's worth, many fans think the show had run its course. (The similarities to Part 3 and Part 4's endings were painfully noticeable.)

Killing off the main character may not have felt progressive or particularly fair. But it was a way to make the series' ending deeply final, so that if the show gets rebooted for HBO Max (a highly likely development in the next five years), it can start again from scratch.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 is on Netflix now. Watch it if you dare.