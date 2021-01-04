After two years of Hell-raising witchcraft, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended with a bang on Dec. 31, 2020. The horror series took on some pretty ambitious storylines involving biblical beasts, time travel, and other realms, so of course fans were left with some lingering confusion after the series finale. These questions about the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina finale will have you wondering about what would have happened if Part 5 was picked up.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series finale. After Part 3 ended with a time-travel paradox that created two Sabrinas, Part 4 stepped it up another notch with some truly wild twists. In her battle against the Eldritch Terrors, Sabrina had to travel to different realms, wake the dead, and even... put her soul into a cloned body of herself? Honestly, things got really confusing toward the end of the series, and the incredibly grim final moment only raised more questions about where the show would be headed next had it not been canceled after Part 4.

In the end, Sabrina sacrificed herself to rescue her friends who were taken by The Void and finally defeated the Eldritch Terrors. Unfortunately, she died in the process, and the series ended with Sabrina sitting in the afterlife, only to discover Nick beside her, revealing he drowned himself to be with her. Umm... how romantic? The sudden, grim ending left a ton of unanswered questions.

1. Is Sabrina really dead?

CAOS fans have seen witches come back from the dead so many times — heck, Hilda practically makes a pastime out of it — so it feels like there could be some loophole to bring Sabrina back to life. Or maybe she's not even dead, but in some other dimension that's just tricking her into thinking she's dead. After all, fans only see her sitting in a white room — could she be trapped in part of The Void?

2. Is Nick really dead?

Nick's death is even more dubious than Sabrina's. He said he drowned himself to be with her, but fans also know Nick's magical forte is necromancy, so he could just as easily use some sort of spell to communicate with his dead girlfriend while making her think he's really there.

3. Is Harvey a warlock?

Netflix

Roz got a major power upgrade in Part 4 when she learned she's actually a witch, but Harvey also seemed to develop a strange power. Somehow, Harvey created prophetic drawings of all the Eldritch Terrors preparing to attack Greendale before they arrived. It's unclear how Harvey got this power (could Roz have transferred some of her Cunning to him?), or what else he could do with it. The power could even mean Harvey is warlock.

4. How will Lilith remodel Hell?

After suffering under Lucifer's rule for centuries, Lilith finally took his powers and his kingdom in the finale. The series ended with Lilith casting the now-powerless Lucifer out of hell, leaving the question of how she might rule her new domain open-ended.

5. Who will Zelda's coven worship now?

Zelda's coven of witches draw their power from infernal forces, such as Lucifer, Lilith, and most recently, Hecate. However, things didn't end on a good note with Hecate in the finale, as an irate Zelda blamed the goddess for allowing Sabrina to die. The scene made it clear Zelda would no longer be worshipping Hecate... but it's unclear who the coven might turn to for their powers now.

6. Are Theo and Robin doomed to break up?

Netflix

Theo and Robin spent the bulk of Part 4 in lovey-dovey bliss, but Robin's old friend Moth threw a wrench in that when she showed up to urge Robin to return to the fairy lands, revealing he would lose his powers if he stays in the mortal realm much longer. Theo initially broke up with him to encourage him to go, but their love brought them back together. Fans really didn't get to see how Robin losing his powers may change things with him and Theo, though, as it clearly would have created some tension.

7. Is Riverdale in a parallel dimension?

Unfortunately, Part 4 did not give fans the Riverdale crossover everyone was hoping for, but it did help strengthen a theory that the two shows are set in parallel dimensions. The same actors who play Bret Weston Wallis and Donna Sweett on Riverdale play different characters in CAOS, and with all the exploration of mirror dimensions in the Sabrina the Teenage Witch crossover episode, it stands to reason that Riverdale is also set in a parallel dimension to CAOS' Greendale.

The final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming on Netflix now.