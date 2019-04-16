23 Captions For Your Sister's Wedding When She's No Longer A Miss, But Always Your Sis

Being a bridesmaid is so exciting, but when the bride-to-be is your sister, that's when things are taken to a whole new level. You love your sister endlessly; she's your best friend since day one, and you've done basically everything together. Now, it's time to take on a brand new adventure — aka, prepping for her happily ever after. Along the way, you'll have sisterly fun on the bachelorette party and through the whole planning process, which is why you need captions for your sister's wedding to document all the memories.

It's not every day you get to see your BFF say, "I do," so you'll want to remember everything. From the shower to the reception, you'll be in charge of taking lots of pics and videos. When the time comes to draft up the perfect post to show how much you love your sis, you probably already used most of your best material for the maid of honor speech you're giving at the reception.

That's where I come in with these 23 wedding captions that are perfect for sister selfies on the dance floor, and everything in between. They're the right combination of sweet and clever that show just how much your sister and her happiness mean to you.

1. "No longer a miss, but always my sis."

2. "Taking my MOH duties very seriously."

3. "Side by side or miles apart, sisters will always be connected by heart."

4. "Sister of the bride."

5. "I'm surprised I'm not on your wedding registry, because being related to me is really the only gift you need."

6. "Today, I not only get to watch my sister get married, but I gain a brother/sister too. It's a win-win for me."

7. "There is no better friend than a sister, and there is no better sister than you. Congrats on your wedding."

8. "I am your maid of honor today, but your sister forever."

9. "My sister gets married today, and I get to eat cake. #FeelingBlessed."

10. "Wishing love, laughter, and happily ever after for my sister."

11. "Adding wife to your list after sister, best friend, and the PB to my J."

12. "I'm not crying. You're crying."

13. "Family: Where life begins and love never ends."

14. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

15. "I know that you'll be the most amazing wife, because you're already the greatest sister."

16. "Just remember to love your spouse, but not as much as you love your sister."

17. "You're pretty much my most favorite of all time in the history of ever. I can't wait to celebrate your big day."

18. "It seems like just yesterday we were playing 'house' in the backyard, and now you get to do it in real life."

19. "Hey sis, can I borrow your dress?"

20. "Sisters are different flowers from the same garden."

21. "Sis, your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow."

22. "As Bill and Ted said, 'Be excellent to each other,' and 'Party on, dudes!"

23. "Today, my family just got bigger, and I cannot be more excited."