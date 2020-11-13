I'm just going to say it — an intimate Thanksgiving for two is highly underrated. Even though you may be missing some of your family members this year, spending the holiday alone with your partner has plenty of its own perks. And luckily, after you capture the feast or the festivities with a pic, there's no shortage of fitting Instagram captions for Thanksgiving photos with just your partner.

There are lots of different reasons why you might be enjoying a two-person Thanksgiving. Maybe, due to the coronavirus pandemic, you and your SO have decided to stay home for the health and safety of your families and yourselves. Maybe you aren't able to travel home this year, or you simply decided that there's no one else you'd rather be with on this holiday. Regardless, spending Thanksgiving alone — or with another couple — can be special in its own way. For one, you can dodge those awkward jokes from Uncle Ron and probing questions from Aunt Ellen. And as an added bonus, you don't have to share that bottle of red with anyone else.

Having Thanksgiving with just your partner can also allow you to start some new traditions of your own — including an annual IG post, of course. Just be sure to add one of the following cute and clever captions to spread the love and gratitude this year.

ImYanis/Shutterstock

1. Thanksgiving for two means more pie for us.

2. Sitting at the dinner table with the #1 thing I'm grateful for.

3. Just two kids fully embracing elastic waistbands.

4. Couples who have seconds together stay together.

5. Cheers to a homemade feast with my favorite.

6. Clear eyes, full stomachs, can't lose.

7. #FeastMode is our only mode.

8. May your hearts be as full as our plates today.

9. Only have pies for this one.

10. Keep calm and gobble on, y'all.

11. "I opened the cranberries. My work is done." — Me, and also Dan Humphrey, Gossip Girl

Shutterstock

12. Love you more than sweet potatoes, and that's saying a whole lot.

13. "It's not too much food. This is what we've been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, this is our finest hour." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

14. Good vibes and pumpkin pies FTW.

15. "It is not joy that makes us grateful, it is gratitude that makes us joyful." — Brené Brown

16. I'm just here for the dessert. Oh, and this human right here.

17. Grateful for leggings, leftovers, and the love of my life.

18. "When a nice boy who adores you offers you pie, say ‘Thank you,'" —William, This Is Us

19. Honestly, does it get any butter than this?

20. Relationship status: committed to mashed potatoes. And this one.

21. At least one of us can cook. (I'll let you guess who.)

22. "It isn’t so much what’s on the table that matters as what’s on the chairs." — W.S. Gilbert