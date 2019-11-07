30 Clever Instagram Captions For Your Thanksgiving Couples Pics

Celebrating Thanksgiving is always such a treat when you're surrounded by the people you love — especially your bae. No matter how long you've been together, the holidays are so romantic, and this year, you're so thankful to have someone as special as your partner in your life. When you're sitting at the table enjoying turkey, camped out on the couch watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and taking your post-meal nap, every moment of the day is worth documenting for the 'Gram, so you'll need clever Instagram captions for your Thanksgiving couples pics.

The two of you are beyond excited to celebrate Thanksgiving together. You're able to take a couple days off of work, spend quality time with family and friends, eat all of the yummy foods that come with the holiday, and enjoy each other's company in the spirit of the festive season. You might even go Black Friday shopping together (or just Cyber Monday shop from the comfort of your home).

No matter what you have on the books, though, the two of you will definitely be taking a ton of photos together, so use these clever captions for all of your Thanksgiving posts on the 'Gram.

Shutterstock

1. "You're the pumpkin to my pie."

2. "Love is when you have someone who will help you make leftover turkey sandwiches to fuel your Black Friday shopping spree."

3. "Today I'm thankful for the person who will gladly eat all of the leftovers off of my plate."

4. "Pie like you berry much."

5. "The snuggle is going to be real today."

6. "All that you are is all that I'll ever need." — Ed Sheeran, "Tenerife Sea"

7. "I love you to the fridge of food and back."

8. "We aren't celebrating St. Patrick's Day today but I'm feeling so lucky."

9. "You're just another reason for me to be thankful this year."

10. "Move over, pumpkin pie. This one over here topped ya in the 'sweet' category."

11. "Home is wherever I am with you." — Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, "Home"

12. "Falling in love with you more and more every day."

13. "I love you a Pumpkin Spice Latte."

14. "I'm stuffed like a turkey but [he/she/they] [loves/love] me anyway."

15. "Even though I'm not traveling home to see my family this Thanksgiving, I have you and that's enough."

Shutterstock

16. "Just me and my cutie pie."

17. "Grateful for small things, big things, and everything in between."

18. "Thankful that I get to share this holiday with you."

19. "We were together. I forget the rest." — Walt Whitman

20. "I only have pies for you."

21. "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy. You're one of them."

22. "Giving thanks for you all year round."

23. "Together is our favorite place to be."

24. "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about."

25. "Happiness is homemade."

26. "It's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson, "Better Together"

27. "Aren't we just the cutest pumpkin in the patch?"

28. "Thankful for the person who lets me sleep on their shoulder after Thanksgiving dinner."

29. "There is always something to be thankful for. Like wine. And pie. And more wine. And you."

30. "And they lived apple-y ever after."