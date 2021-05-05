After stepping onto the music scene with her first single in 2015, English singer Dua Lipa has def cemented her place in the world of pop. Over the past six years, the singer has released two albums and earned dozens of accolades, all while speaking out against sexism within the music industry. And while you may know her best as a tireless feminist, she's also earned a reputation as a sex-positive queen. Dua Lipa's lyrics about love and sex are truly iconic, and they all make A+ Instagram captions (as well as the perfect sexy song lyrics to text your partner).

Though Lipa has never explicitly confirmed this, many fans suspect her current boo may have inspired some of her ~spicier~ lyrics. Lipa was reportedly introduced to Anwar Hadid by his sister, Gigi Hadid, back in June 2019, and by August, the two were Instagram official. The love birds have been together ever since, and while Lipa's songs (especially on her Future Nostalgia album) often revolve around romance, you can always expect her to sprinkle in a li'l sexiness along the way. Here are just a few of her hottest song lyrics of all time (and be warned: some of them are totally NSFW).

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

1. "No, you won't, won't go breaking my heart / You've seen that we got the same pain, same scar / Felt that when we got closer in the dark." — "Bad Together"

2. "Last night, my fantasies become oh-so true / You said you wanted me as much as I want you." — "Dreams"

3. "Every single night, I need your hands on me / When your kisses climb / Oh, you give me sweet relief." — "Pretty Please"

4. "Falling into you, baby / Even electricity can't compare to what I feel / When I'm with you." — "Electricity"

5. "There is nothing that I wouldn't do for you / Do for you, do for you / Oh, 'cause you got inside my head." — "Be the One"

6. "Used to walk around your apartment / With nothing but a smile on me." — "Garden"

7. "Losing my mind / Dreaming I'll find / Another kind of love / But this blood in my veins / And the thought of your taste / No, I can't give it up." — "Begging"

8. "I need your love / And I'm dying for the rush / 'Cause my heart ain't got enough / I need your touch." — "Genesis"

9. "I like us better when we're intertwined / The way you touch me got me losin' my senses / Put your love with your lips on mine / You got me working up an appetite." — "Cool"

10. "I dedicate this verse to / All that good pipe in the moonlight / And the long nights / Where we did everything but talk it through." — "Good in Bed"

11. "We fight and we argue, you'll still love me blind / If we don't f*ck this whole thing up / Guaranteed, I can blow your mind." — "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)"

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

12. "I've got a fever, can you check? / Hand on my forehead, kiss my neck / And when you touch me, baby, I turn red." — "Fever"

13. "How about we leave this party? / 'Cause all I want is you up on me." — "Kiss and Make Up"

14. "In a dark room we don't have to / See the light of truth between me and you / We can stay blind in the meantime / Let our bodies say what we can never seem to communicate." — "No Goodbyes"

15. "No, I couldn't live without your touch / No, I could never have too much / I'll breathe you in forever and ever." — "Hallucinate"

16. "Tell my heart to lie, but I know deep inside it's true / That I wish I was there with you." — "Homesick"

17. "You say my name like I have never heard before / I'm indecisive but this time I know for sure / I hope I'm not the only one that feels it all / Are you fallin'?" — "Break My Heart"

18. "Something in you, lit up heaven in me / The feeling won't let me sleep / 'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel." — "One Kiss"

19. "Show me that heaven's right here, baby / Touch me, so I know I'm not crazy / Never have I ever met somebody like you / Used to be afraid of love and what it might do." — "Love Again"

20. "He calls me the devil / I make him wanna sin / Every time I knock, he can't help but let me in." — "Hotter Than Hell"

21. "If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy / And I can take you for a ride / I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm / Where the music don't stop for life." — "Levitating"

22. "Hold me, trust me / You know you can hide in my arms all night now / Hold me, trust me / I'm gonna ride in your love all night." — "Lost in Your Light"

Thanks for always keeping it hotter than hell, Dua.