The Sexy Song Lyrics To Send Your Partner, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Song lyrics aren't just for Instagram captions, y'all. Sometimes, your fave music artists just get what you're going through, so why not let them do the talking for you? Swoon-worthy song lyrics are the perfect thing to text your partner when you're at a loss for words, but even your sexting game can benefit from clever song lines. I've got some sexy song lyrics to send to your partner, based on their zodiac sign, that are sure to thrill, no matter what they're into. From the subtle and sultry to the overtly sexual, these lines are just the thing to get your boo's heart racing.

Your SO's zodiac sign can say a lot about the things that turn them on, and the more you understand their sign, the better. For intense and passionate water signs, you'll want to turn up the romance. For fierce, energetic fire signs, whips and chains tend to excite them more than rose petals. Reliable earth signs like to take things slow and stick to what they know, while curious air signs are always down to try something new. If you're looking for the right words to put your partner in the mood, then try texting them some of these hot-and-heavy song lyrics.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): "Comfortable" by H.E.R. HERMusicVEVO on YouTube When I get around you, I lose it, 'cause I feel so comfortable with you. You make me comfortable with you. Aquarians can be a little shy at first, but once they open up, there's nothing they love more than developing a deep, intense connection with their partner.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): "Ritual" by Tiesto, Jonas Blue, & Rita Ora TiestoVEVO on YouTube You worship me beneath the sheets, our love unique, and even when you leave my bed, you're in my head. You're all I need. Pisceans are total romantics who are always caught up in a fantasy, so sexual experiences tend to have a mystical quality for these dreamers.

Aries (March 21—April 19): "Mad Love" by Mabel MabelVEVO on YouTube You know what I like. Come put your body on mine. Keep it up all night. Don't let me down. For Aries, it's all about getting right to the point. They're energetic, they know what they want, and nothing turns them on more than a partner who's on the same page.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): "South of the Border" by Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, & Cardi B Ed Sheeran on YouTube Join me in this bed that I'm in and push up on me and sweat, darling. I'm gonna put my time in. I won't stop until the angels sing. Taurus is known as the most sensual sign of the zodiac, and those born under this sign are known for taking their time. For them, slow and steady always wins the race.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): "Body" by Summer Walker Summer Walker on YouTube How long can you go, baby? Better last 'til my body's sore. Geminis aren't shy, and they definitely aren't afraid to get explicit about their desires. For this curious sign, sex is all about communication.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): "Pretty Please" by Dua Lipa YouTube Every single night I need your hands on me. When your kiss is kind, you give me sweet relief. Cancers can't get enough of a partner's lovin,' and in an ideal world, they would have it all night, every night.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): "LBD" by Becky G BeckyGVEVO on YouTube I'll stay today like it's your birthday. You tell me you just want a piece of the cake, I just might let you get some today. For Leos, the best sex is full of theatrics, so it's always exciting when their boo is willing to put on a show.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): "Slow Down" by Skip Marley & H.E.R. SkipMarleyVEVO on YouTube I love it when we slowly sway. I love it when we think the same thing. I love the way we move. We can have every night. We can have every day. Though known for being a bit timid in bed, Virgos just prefer to take their time and stick to what they know — especially if they find a routine that makes you both feel good.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): "Lingerie" by Lizzo Lizzo Music on YouTube Treat you with my body, my eyes closed. Baby, let me feel you close. You make me crescendo. Versatile Libras are all about balance, and the best sex for them ends with both partners equally satisfied. For these romantics, making love is basically an art.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ShawnMendesVEVO on YouTube When your lips undress me, hooked on your tongue. Love, your kiss is deadly. Don't stop. Sultry Scorpios are known for their sexual prowess, so sex with them is oftentimes a naughty and even primal experience.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): "Think About Us" by Little Mix & Ty Dolla $ign littlemixVEVO on YouTube Can't shake you off, babe, you're stuck like glue. Now we're alone, got my body on you. You don't even know all the things I want do. Sagittarians are all about exploration, and for them, sex is about the journey, not the destination. The more open their SO is to trying new things, the better.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): "Please Me" by Cardi B & Bruno Mars Cardi B on YouTube Please me, baby. Turn around and just tease me, baby. You know what I want and what I need, baby. Though Capricorns are usually bossy in bed, they're always into power dynamic role-play, and it will probably turn them on to get the roles reversed.