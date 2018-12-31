21 Instagram Captions For Your First NYE As An Engaged Couple That’ll Put Your Love On Blast

There's no denying that having someone to kiss on New Year's Eve is great, but having someone to call your future life partner has got to be next-level amazing. Spending your first NYE together after an engagement is special for so many reasons, and few things commemorate such a milestone evening like a sweet post on the 'gram. Figuring out the perfect Instagram captions for your first NYE as an engaged couple can feel a bit tricky, but the truth is, it really is the gesture that counts.

Letting your fiancé (and everyone else) know how excited you are to start the New Year off with your forever boo not only feels amazing, but it's also a small romantic nudge that's heartwarming AF. Plus, it's also the perfect opportunity to start documenting some of the sweet New Year's Eve traditions you and your partner can repeat for years to come. For example, taking a Polaroid picture every year as a memento and saving them in a keepsake box, or just cuddling near the window and watching fireworks. Whatever your traditions are, posting a pic with a solid Instagram caption is never a bad idea, period. So if you need help thinking of the perfect way to communicate your love for your partner, here are some great captions to draw inspiration from.

1. "When you promised to spend the rest of your life with me, you made me the happiest person in the world. Happy New Year, babe." — Unknown

2. “You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss

3. "Ringing in this New Year with you makes me more excited than ever to spend our lives together." — Unknown

4. "Can't wait to spend every New Year in your arms." — Unknown

5. "Every day with you is filled with more love and excitement than the last, period. Here's to forever." — Unknown

6. “True love stories never have endings.” — Richard Bach

7. "The best days of our lives are still to come and I feel so lucky that I get to spend all of them with you." — Unknown

8. "Looking into your eyes at midnight reminded me of all the reasons I love you." — Unknown

9. "Every year has its ups and downs, but knowing that you'll be by my side until the end is a gift that keeps on giving." — Unknown

10. “To find someone who will love you for no reason, and to shower that person with reasons, that is the ultimate happiness.” — Robert Brault

11. “I love you. You annoy me more than I ever thought possible, but… I want to spend every irritating minute with you.” — Scrubs

12. “You have bewitched me, body and soul. And I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.” — Pride and Prejudice

13. “For the two of us, home isn’t a place. It is a person. And we are finally home.” — Stephanie Perkins

14. "Ringing in the new year [insert emoji cluster]."

15. “You knock me off of my feet, my lonely days are gone.” ― The Way You Make Me Feel, Michael Jackson

16. “Home is wherever I’m with you.” — Home, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

17. "They say there are plenty of fish in the sea, but I know for sure that you're my Nemo." — Unknown

18. "He saved me... in every way that a person can be saved." — Titanic

19. "You are my greatest adventure." — The Incredibles

20. "I have never known anyone who actually believed that I was enough. Until I met you." — Love And Other Drugs

21. "Forever and always."

NYE is as good a time as any to heap some serious loving on your partner. Finding a forever love can be really hard, but once you've found them, there's nothing wrong with putting it on full blast.