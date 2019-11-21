21 Captions For Pics Of Bae On Your Anniversary That Flaunt Your Feels

It’s hard to believe that less than 10 years ago, an anniversary came and went with nary a lovey-dovey IG post in sight. These days, if you didn’t sing your SO’s praises on the ‘Gram, did your anniversary even happen? Posting a photo of just your boo (rather than a couple photo) provides the perfect excuse to brag about how amazing they are. But naturally, you’ll want to find the right words to express your feelings under said photo. And while there are so many captions for pics of bae on your anniversary, this is an occasion where it’s worth putting a little extra thought and effort in.

Think of it like a digital anniversary card that all your followers get to read. Not only do you want anyone who sees your post to know that you're celebrating your relationship, but you’re also aiming to capture what you love most about your partner, and what’s unique about them. Depending on the nature of your relationship, that might demand a slightly humorous post or a more heartfelt one. There’s no right or wrong tone, here — ultimately, you know best what bae would appreciate.

Strapped for ideas? It doesn’t matter whether you’ve been together for six months or two years — these captions are sure to make your SO feel special (while also no doubt racking up the likes).

Silly But Sweet

1. It’s time for the annual “thanks for putting up with me” post. Happy [#] months/years babe.

2. Wait… this one’s mine? Happy Anniversary, boo — and pinch me, please.

3. Find someone who looks at you like this when you’re forcing them to pose for a picture.

4. Batman had Robin, and Bonnie had Clyde… but I get the best partner-in-crime of all.

5. If you're a bird, I'm a bird.

6. Love you more than I love coffee, and that’s saying a latte.

7. Time flies when you’re having the time of your dang life. Shoutout to this one for keeping it weird and making it fun.

8. If you need me, I’ll be over here thanking my lucky stars that I get to go through life with this winner. #Blessed

Moving & Music-Inspired

9. "You could have my heart or we could share it like the last slice." — Drake

10. “Have I known you twenty seconds or twenty years?” — Taylor Swift. (OK, the answer is [number of weeks, months, or years]).”

11. “I don't know where I am, I don't know where I've been / But I know where I want to go.” — Bright Eyes

12. “I keep you with me in my heart / You make it easier when life gets hard” — Colbie Caillat, Jason Mraz

13. "If we got each other, we can save the world." — Ingrid Michaelson

14. "Did I ever tell you you're my shooting star?" — Kelis

Straightforward & Straight From The Heart

15. I think I’ll keep you.

16. Congratulations on another year/month of weird and wild adventures, epic conversations, and endless laughter — and cheers to many more.

17. I’ve loved you [insert number] summers now, honey, but I want ‘em all.

18. Every love story is beautiful in its own way, but ours is my favorite. Happy Anniversary to this gem.

19. No one I’d rather travel [number of years] times around the sun with.

20. Loving you is easy. Finding a photo that captures how special you are is hard.

21. You're like a song that’s been stuck in my head, but I don’t even mind it one bit.