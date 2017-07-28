Best Instagram Captions For One Year Anniversary With Bae

Your one year anniversary with bae may very well be just around the corner, so it's time to celebrate. The one year mark is a date that will inevitably feel special from the moment you wake up. If you're really into marking the occasion, the two of you might have planned something super romantic, and of course, you've got to document the celebration — and the big milestone as a whole — with a special shout-out on social media. These 20 romantic Instagram captions for your one-year anniversary are so sweet and cute, they will capture your relationship in just a handful of words.

Whether you're planning to celebrate your first anniversary with a dinner at the place you met, or a picnic in the park with chocolate-covered strawberries, or simply a chill day lounging around and enjoying each other's company, you're probably going to want to take some photos of your love-filled activities. After you're done celebrating and snapping adorable pictures of your time together, round up your favorites and show the world just how magical the two of you are together with a spot-on caption. Not only will you get an extra reminder of how great your love life is, but it's pretty much guaranteed that a sweet photo with an equally romantic caption will have the likes rolling in.

Nathan Mcbride

1. "He makes me melt like a popsicle on the Fourth of July." — The Little Rascals

2. "How was I to know that this tiny spark would spread like wildfires." — N.R. Hart

3. "If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard." — Unknown

4. "Been about you since I met you." — J.Cole

5. "One year, 365 opportunities." — Unknown

6. "I knew I loved you when 'home' suddenly went from a place to a person." — Eric Micha'el Leventhal

7. "One year down, forever to go." — Unknown

8. "You're the part of me I'll always need." — Unknown

9. "My favorite place in all the world is next to you." — Unknown

10. "Lucky I'm in love with my best friend." — Jason Mraz & Colbie Caillat

Shutterstock

11. "All of me loves all of you." — John Legend

12. "He had beautiful eyes, the kind you could get lost in, and I guess I did." — Unknown

13. "And in the middle of my chaos, there was you!" — Paullina Simons

14. "I never want to stop making memories with you." — Pierre Jeanty

15. "How strange to dream of you even when I am wide awake." — David Jones

16. "When I first met you, I honestly didn't know you were gonna be this important to me." — Unknown

17. "I love you past the moon and miss you past the stars." — Jim Storm

18. "You are my today and all of my tomorrows." — Leo Christopher

19. "We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allen Poe

20. "We were together, I forgot the rest." — Walt Whitman