21 Birthday Texts To Send Your Ex If You’re On Good Terms

Deciding whether or not to text an ex on their birthday can be confusing AF. If you and your ex have managed to move past the residual post-breakup weirdness and be friends, shooting them a text might feel totally normal. On the other hand, if you're not on speaking terms, sending them a birthday text might come out of left field and stir up old drama. But if you're on neutral terms and want to acknowledge the day, knowing the right type of birthday texts to send your ex without making things awkward is key. Here are some positive texts that will keep the mood light.

1. Happy birthday, [their name]! 🎂

2. HBD, [their name]. I hope you have an awesome day.

3. I hope this is the best year yet! Happy birthday!

4. I just wanted to wish you the happiest of birthdays, you deserve it!

5. HBD! To quote Shakespeare: "Party thine ass off!"🎈

6. Happy birthday, [their name]! I hope all your wishes come true.

7. I'm so glad you were born! HBD, [their name]!

8. I hope today outshines the other 364 days of the year. Happy birthday!

9. Cheers to you on this special day. I hope it's a great one. HBD! 🎁

10. Just wanted to wish you happy birthday, [their name].

11. Sending you good vibes on your birthday!

12. Happy birthday! I hope it's one for the books. 🎉

13. I hope you're treating yourself today! HBD.

14. You're older today than yesterday but younger than tomorrow, happy birthday!

15. Thinking of you on your birthday, and wishing you all the best!

16. Today is not the end of another year, but the start of a new one. Happy birthday. 😊

17. Here's to another year of slaying the game! I hope you have a great b-day!

18. Sending you the biggest birthday hug on your special day! Enjoy.

19. Happy birthday to one of the few people whose birthday I can remember even without a Facebook reminder!☀️

20. Happy YOU day!

21. I hope today is a day filled with fun and laughter! HBD, [their name].

If you're still not sure whether texting your ex for their birthday is a good idea, remember: Only you can decide what the best course of action is. Try to imagine how your ex would feel when opening your message. (You probably know them well enough to know the answer.) If you think it'll put a smile on their face, let those texting fingers fly!