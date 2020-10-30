There’s a lot at stake in the 2020 presidential election. Voters are not just electing a leader, but weighing in on issues like affordable health care, climate action, LGBTQ+ rights, gun violence prevention, federal judge appointments, and so much more. Everyone has a different story about what got them to the polls, which is why Elite Daily asked first-time voters to share their stories about why voting is so important to them this year.

As Election Day approaches, voter turnout has skyrocketed. As of a week before Election Day, more than 60 million voters had already cast their ballots in the presidential election, per The Washington Post, and a lot of them are young. Gen Z is expected to make up about 10% of voters in this year’s election, and they’re turning out. As of Oct. 30, more than 7 million young people ages 18-29 had already cast their ballot by mail or in early voting, according to data from Tufts University. If this momentum continues, the 2020 presidential election could see impressively high rates of youth voter turnout. So much for the old stereotype that young people don’t care about politics.

Elite Daily spoke to 12 Gen Z first-time voters across the nation about why they’re voting in 2020, what’s at stake, and why you should care, too. Here’s what they have to say about casting their ballot at such a pivotal moment for the country.

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Hannah W., 19 Boca Raton, Florida Courtesy of Hannah W. I know it’s easy to feel like our votes don’t count in the grand scheme of things, but here’s why I’m voting this year: Whether we’re aware of it or not, politics impacts every one of us. For some people, it impacts our right to live and love freely. It impacts the immigrant; the queer person wanting to marry the love of their life and adopt a child; the Black person trying to feel safe in a country that has made it virtually impossible to feel safe; and the Black woman whose life is at risk during childbirth. It took me two minutes to register to vote, and it took me less than an hour to cast my ballot, but it will make a difference in the long run. It’s also the first time I’m old enough to vote, so I’m encouraging those I love to do it with me! This is the most important election of our lives. It feels exciting, important, and also nerve-wracking. I’ve been trying to balance staying informed and active with practicing self-care and taking breaks when needed. My family and I all sent in our mail-in ballots early, and I felt so emotional voting for the first time. I’m so grateful for those who fought for my right to cast my ballot.

Ritvik R., 18 Frisco, Texas I'm humbled and honored to be able to vote because not everyone residing in America is able to do the same. My parents came to the United States a few decades ago, and now my entire family are citizens. It's important to me to vote because it’s the most powerful thing an individual not in office can do to determine what’s said and done in government. Our voices have incredible meaning — the president isn’t the only one who has the power to shape our country. I constantly tell my peers to vote because many people wish they could. The eligibility to vote, in and of itself, is a blessing and privilege.

Cassie T., 18 Tampa, Florida Courtesy of Cassie T. It feels pretty empowering to have my first election be such an important one. I honestly don’t identify with either the Republican party or the Democratic party, but this year I’m voting for leaders who will make our country safe. The two-party system is tricky, but in the end I care about how this pandemic should be tackled, environmental issues, and rights of minorities. The fact that the rights of Black people, immigrants, and LGBTQ+ people, as well as reproductive rights, are being discussed as if they’re political issues instead of a matter of human rights is astonishing to me. I’m a member of multiple minority groups — I’m a woman of color — so I want to make sure my rights aren't taken away.

Arjav R., 18 Iola, Kansas Courtesy of Arjav R. I've been working on political campaigns since I was 10 years old, so this process should feel familiar to me by now. And yet, there's something different about this election. I grew up in the Bay Area, but moved to southeast Kansas about six months ago. I was burnt out from the toxicity of campaign culture, so I swore off getting involved in campaigning when I moved. But as time went on, the stakes got higher and higher, and eventually, I wound up as a voter mobilization fellow for the Kansas Democratic Party. I'm proud to be a part of an incredible team working to help finally push Kansas into the blue column. I'm voting for clean air, clean water, and clean jobs. I'm voting to restore the American dream my parents found when they first came to this country over three decades ago. I'm voting to help make history as Kansas elects its first Democratic senator in almost a century. I'm voting to put an end, once and for all, to this deadly pandemic. Let's do this.

Nabila H., 18 Portland, Oregon I am a Black Muslim woman voting for the first time this presidential election, and I’m voting for Joe Biden. I voted via mail-in ballot from my college campus. Social justice issues like police brutality and Black Lives Matter are very important to me. I helped register some of my peers, and I’ve also been using social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram to raise awareness about how important this election really is for people of color. I plan to combat voter suppression by raising voter awareness and getting politicians to make mail-in voting much more accessible, especially to communities of color.

Maya S., 20 Evergreen, Colorado Courtesy of Maya S. I'm so excited to be voting in my first presidential election, and have my friends to thank for researching the candidates and ballot initiatives with me. By discussing what's on the ballot with them, it made me feel more comfortable and confident that my voice will be heard. I vote because I'm proud of my Asian-American Jewish identity, and I deserve a leader that respects and honors who I am and the traditions I value. I'm also a survivor of sexual violence, and I demand leadership that will uphold justice and always stand by survivors. Health care is an extremely important topic to me because families go broke trying to keep their loved ones alive when they should only have to focus on getting them healthy. I can relate to worrying about finances more than my health — 2020 is the first year I could afford the therapy I’ve needed for years. I want a base health care plan for all U.S. citizens, as well as the option to pay for private insurance. It is a privilege to vote, but it's also a privilege to be in an elected position of power. We have to demand our representatives actually fight for us and represent us. And if they don’t, we should vote them out. Democracy only works if we all participate.

Anishi P., 18 Saratoga, California I’m voting because I believe everyone who is of age should vote, regardless of whether or not an issue they’re passionate about is at stake during a given election. The biggest issue for me right now is the coronavirus pandemic — so many countries around the world are nearing normal once again, and I really believe it’s the United States’ late and lackluster response to the virus that has stopped us from doing the same. I’m confident a change in leadership in favor of someone who recognizes the virus is a legitimate threat would help us return to normal faster than pretending things are already fine.

Leah K., 18 Apex, North Carolina Courtesy of Leah K. Voting in my first presidential election was so exciting and nerve wracking. My biggest issue is gun violence prevention, because I know way too many gun violence survivors. It's ridiculous that it's a partisan issue. Some of my other issues are climate change, women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, immigration, and — of course — prioritizing the coronavirus pandemic. I voted by mail a month before early voting started because I personally don't feel safe voting in person. I'm spreading the word on voting and its importance. I strive to combat voter suppression by giving out the voter protection hotline number, which you can call if you have problems voting. I believe my voice matters because I can make a change speaking out and voting. I know there are elected officials who want to listen to me and hear me.

Valerie C., 20 Greenwich, Connecticut I used to say I voted for women, for equity, and for recognition of climate change; but upon reflection, I realized the issue that matters most to me this election is diplomacy. With a controversial leader in the White House, the United States’ diplomatic ties are strained. Contentious far-right groups are also on the rise in Italy, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and Brazil, which only encourages the dangerous political trends already growing. We need a leader who is strong on international diplomacy, who respects and encourages the U.S. State Department, and has the respect of other global leaders. There are millions of valid reasons to vote, including better access to health care, pro-life stances, border security, and the economy. Others may not agree with your reason, but, we should respect one another, think about the future we want, and act on it through voting.

Victor Y., 18 Los Angeles, California It is an extremely exciting feeling to be a first-time voter for the 2020 election, because I finally have a say in the officials we elect to office. Your vote is not just a vote for president: the president we elect will be appointing policy-making cabinet members as well as other positions of power. I care deeply about education equity, the coronavirus crisis, environmental sustainability, and the economy. As a first-generation American, I understand the importance of representing my community. There is too much at stake, and we ought to value the impact of our vote.