There are so many trends and suggestions out there on how to "be well" and practice self-care — so many, in fact, that wellness can often, ironically, seem too difficult, time-consuming, expensive, and even exclusive to actually try. I mean, really, who can consistently get up at 6 a.m. after sleeping nine hours, then meditate, practice gratitude, dream-journal, make a turmeric smoothie, and do hot pilates, all before work or school? More importantly, who even wants to do all of that? Thankfully, I have some good news: Apparently, the 2019 wellness trends that are expected to sweep the space in the new year are all about simplicity and bringing things back to basics. Praise be.

According to registered dietitian/nutritionist Anna Brown, of Nutrition Squeezed, while it's great that taking care of yourself has become a "trendy" way to live, sometimes it gets a little out of hand, at least from her perspective.

"People are starting to feel stressed and guilty about all the wellness routines they’re supposed to be doing, but don’t have the time or money to do," Brown tells Elite Daily over email. "So, in 2019, I’m making a concerted effort to go back to the basics and be well with less. Fewer tonics and potions, less skincare products, less physical clutter, and fewer to-dos on my list so I can focus on the foundations of a healthy lifestyle."

And look, when Brown says these foundations are basic, she means, like, really basic. Things like getting enough sleep, eating whole foods, making time for yourself, drinking enough water, being honest with yourself and your needs — I'm not saying any of these things are easy to do or maintain, but they all focus simply on you being the best version of yourself you can possibly be, sans expensive or pointless products, or arbitrary goals.

A lot of this has to do with diving deep into your own identity and who you really are, or want to be. As a dietitian, Lisa Hayim, MS, RD, founder of The Well Necessities, says that, in 2019, she's excited to help her own clients discover who they are by smashing false beliefs and letting go of societal expectations. It seems like a big task, but it starts with acknowledging certain thoughts and feelings you might have, she tells Elite Daily over email, particularly those that cause you unnecessary stress.

Like, you know when you get down on yourself just for feeling blue or having a bad day, or when you spend way too much time comparing yourself to celebs on Instagram? Part of wellness, says Hayim, can simply be acknowledging and accepting those feelings. "By stripping away all that clutters our mind, we can strengthen our introspective abilities, develop more self-awareness, and become more mindful in how we show up in life," she explains. "Ultimately, the goal is to develop a sense of self-worth that is not tied to [things like] food, body image, or societal acceptance."

Again, a lot of this is easier said than done, but according to Yasaman Vojdani, co-founder of Oat My Goodness Craft Granola, for something like your approach to food in the new year, rather than allow yourself to get sucked into the latest superfood trend, her advice is to focus on flavors, the quality of the foods you eat, and whole, nutritious ingredients. "When these things are your focus, there’s no need for elaborate ingredients that drive up price," Vojdani tells Elite Daily.

Sammi Haber Brondo MS, RD, founder of Nutrition Works NY, expresses a similar sentiment when it comes to food. "I always tell clients that healthy eating should be easy. We have to eat every day, multiple times a day, so make it as simple and easy as possible," she tells Elite Daily. "To do this, I recommend focusing on simple and nutrient-dense foods. Breakfast, for example, definitely doesn’t need to be a gourmet, cooked meal. Instead, try pairing simple and healthy choices, like whole wheat toast with peanut butter and a banana, or Greek yogurt and granola with berries."

Bottom line: 2019 is an opportunity to reevaluate what makes you genuinely feel good, inside and out. Whatever that is, practice that. You will always be your own best teacher.